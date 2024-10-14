Major Facebook and Instagram Outage Hits Thousands Across the US

Users across the United States experienced disruptions on Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, as reported by the outage tracking site

On Monday, users across the United States experienced disruptions on Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Instagram, as reported by the outage tracking site Downdetector.com.

User Reports Highlight Severity of the Disruption

The tracking service logged over 12,000 complaints regarding Facebook and more than 5,000 concerning Instagram. Downdetector compiles these outage reports from a variety of sources, relying on user submissions for data. It’s worth noting that the total number of affected users could be higher than what was reported.

Awaiting Meta’s Response

As of now, Meta Platforms has not provided a response to inquiries from Reuters regarding the situation.