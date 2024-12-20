Malaysia Resumes Search For Flight MH370 That Disappeared 10 Years Ago

The Malaysian government has agreed to resume the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, nearly a decade after the passenger jet disappeared in one of aviation’s greatest mysteries.

On 20 December, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the Cabinet had given in principle approval for the new search mission to be led by US-based marine exploration company Ocean Infinity. The area of interest would be about 15,000 square kilometres in the southern Indian Ocean off the west coast of Western Australia.

Ocean Infinity’s search, to be undertaken between January and April 2025, will be under a “no find, no fee” agreement. This means that if the wreckage is not found, the company will not receive payment. If they do succeed, Ocean Infinity is reportedly asking for USD $70 million (approximately SGD $92 million).

The new initiative is part of Malaysia’s commitment to provide closure to the families of the 239 people on board the ill-fated flight. “I made this commitment during the 10th anniversary of the MH370 Remembrance in March 2024,” said Mr. Loke. “I truly hope this time it will turn out positively and provide some answers for the families.”

The families of the victims would be privately informed before the public announcement.

The Disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared on 8th March 2014 en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. The Boeing 777 lost contact with the air traffic control less than an hour into flight, and until today, its final destination has never been known. Although it is believed that the aircraft crashed in the southern Indian Ocean, the cause of disappearance has never been clearly identified.

An initial multinational search covering 120,000 square kilometers ended in 2017 after costing $150 million. Ocean Infinity then conducted a second search in 2018, focusing on 25,000 square kilometers, but that search also ended in failure after three months.

What will be different now?

This time, Ocean Infinity is going to scour the ocean floor using advanced technology. The contract for the new search is going to be finalized in early 2025 and is going to last for nearly 18 months.

One of the critical aspects being bargained is the definition of what qualifies as “wreckage” that would attract payment. “It’s not about looking for one or two pieces,” Mr. Loke said. Experts would aid in defining and ascertaining the terms of discovery in order to ensure clarity.

In November 2023, a Beijing court started to hear over 40 families of Chinese passengers on board MH370 claims against compensation. After filing the lawsuit, China stated it was thankful for the further efforts from Malaysia regarding this incident.

While the new search won’t erase the pain of loss, it does offer hope for the families to find out some answers and closure. “We hope this time will be positive,” said Mr. Loke.

Since the disappearance of the aircraft, small pieces of debris suspected to be from MH370 have washed up on Indian Ocean shores. An investigation in 2018 suggested that controls to the plane were deliberately manipulated to take it off course, but there was no conclusion as to who was responsible for that action.

