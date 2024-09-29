Massive Drone Barrage: Russia Shoots Down 100+ Ukrainian Drones

More than 100 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over Russian territory on Sunday, resulting in significant incidents, including a wildfire and damage to an apartment building.

More than 100 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over Russian territory on Sunday, resulting in significant incidents, including a wildfire and damage to an apartment building. This marked one of the largest drone attacks since the onset of the conflict in February 2022.

Extensive Drone Interception

According to media reports, Russia’s Ministry of Defense stated that 125 drones were shot down overnight across seven regions. The Volgograd region experienced the most intense activity, with Russian air defenses reportedly downing 67 drones.

In Voronezh, officials reported 17 drones, with falling debris causing damage to an apartment block and a private residence. Governor Aleksandr Gusev shared images on social media showing flames emanating from the upper floors of a high-rise building, although no casualties were reported.

Wildfire Ignited

Additionally, in the Rostov region, 18 drones were detected, and the resulting debris sparked a wildfire. Governor Vasily Golubev noted that while the fire engulfed approximately 20 hectares (49.4 acres) of forest, it posed no immediate threat to populated areas. Emergency services were actively working to contain the blaze.

Renewed Attacks in Ukraine

Meanwhile, the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia faced a barrage of attacks, with 14 civilians reportedly injured overnight. Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov indicated that Russian guided bombs targeted the city in ten separate strikes, damaging a high-rise building and several homes. He warned that more individuals might still be trapped under the rubble.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the damage, stating, “Today, Russia struck Zaporizhzhia with aerial bombs. Ordinary residential buildings were damaged, and the entrance of one building was destroyed. The city’s infrastructure and railway were also damaged.”

Preparations for Further Offensive

Ukrainian military leaders have cautioned that Russian forces may be gearing up for a renewed offensive in the broader Zaporizhzhia region. Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command, stated that Russia is amassing troops in this area.

In response to the ongoing aerial threats, Ukraine’s air force reported that 22 Russian drones were launched against the country overnight. Of those, 15 were shot down in the Sumy, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions, while five were neutralized using electronic defenses. The status of the remaining two drones was not disclosed.

