Saturday, December 28, 2024
Mega Millions Winning Numbers For Dec. 27 Friday Are Here As The Jackpot Reaches About $1.15 billion

The Mega Millions frenzy reaches a fever pitch as Friday’s jackpot soars to a staggering $1.15 billion. Here’s a breakdown of the winning numbers, odds, and what’s next for the lucky (or hopeful) players.

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For Dec. 27 Friday Are Here As The Jackpot Reaches About $1.15 billion

The highly anticipated Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, Dec. 27, reached an estimated $1.15 billion, with a cash option of $516.1 million. Here’s everything you need to know about the drawing, winning numbers, and what comes next.

Winning Numbers for Dec. 27 Drawing

The winning numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 3, 7, 37, 49, and 55, with the Mega Ball being 6. The Megaplier for this draw was 3x.

As of now, it remains unclear if anyone has claimed the $1.15 billion jackpot. Updates on any winning tickets will be provided once confirmed.

Next Mega Millions Drawing

The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 11 p.m. The jackpot for that draw will start at a minimum of $800 million, with a cash option of $401.8 million.

For those looking to participate, tickets can be purchased in-store or online in Michigan until 10:45 p.m. on the night of the drawing. Each ticket costs $2.

The Megaplier feature enhances non-jackpot prizes by multiplying them by two, three, four, or five times. Adding the Megaplier costs an additional $1 per play. The Megaplier number is drawn before the  drawing and is selected from a pool of 15 balls, with the following distribution:

  • Five balls marked with 2X
  • Six balls marked with 3X
  • Three balls marked with 4X
  • One ball marked with 5X

Mega Millions Prize Breakdown

The prizes are awarded as follows:

  • Match 5 White Balls + Mega Ball: Jackpot
  • Match 5 White Balls: $1 million
  • Match 4 White Balls + Mega Ball: $10,000
  • Match 4 White Balls: $500
  • Match 3 White Balls + Mega Ball: $200
  • Match 3 White Balls: $10
  • Match 2 White Balls + Mega Ball: $10
  • Match 1 White Ball + Mega Ball: $4
  • Match Mega Ball: $2

Odds of Winning

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot by matching all five white balls and the Mega Ball are 1 in 302,575,350. Despite the long odds, players across the country continue to dream big.

Winning numbers are announced during the live drawing, which can be viewed on YouTube. Additionally, the results are posted on both the Mega Millions and Michigan Lottery websites.

Winners of the jackpot can choose between two payment methods:

  1. Annuity Option:
    • An immediate payment is followed by 29 annual installments.
    • Each installment increases by 5% to account for inflation and ensure purchasing power remains steady.
    • According to the website, this structure “helps protect winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation.”
  2. Cash Option:
    • A one-time, lump-sum payment representing the total cash in the jackpot prize pool.

If there are multiple jackpot winners in the same drawing, the prize will be divided equally among all winning tickets.

