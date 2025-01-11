Home
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Meta Removes Tampons From Men’s Bathrooms as Part of Sweeping Policy Changes

The decision is part of a broader policy overhaul by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, which includes relaxing speech regulations, ending diversity programs, and removing LGBTQ+ themes from its platforms.

Meta Removes Tampons From Men’s Bathrooms as Part of Sweeping Policy Changes

Meta, the tech giant led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has sparked internal and external controversy with a sweeping overhaul of its policies. Among the changes, facilities managers across Meta offices in Silicon Valley, Texas, and New York were reportedly instructed to remove tampons and sanitary pads from men’s restrooms. These items were originally provided to support transgender and non-binary employees who might require them.

Change In Policies

The move was first reported by The New York Times and comes as part of a broader shift within Meta. The company has recently relaxed its speech policies, ended fact-checking practices, and scrapped its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Additionally, LGBTQ+ themes have been removed from Meta’s Messenger app. The changes follow Zuckerberg’s visit to President-elect Donald Trump, with some suggesting the policy shifts align with the incoming administration’s values.

“This decision is about restoring free expression and encouraging open societal debate,” Zuckerberg explained in a recent interview with podcast host Joe Rogan. However, employees and advocacy groups argue the changes have created a hostile environment for marginalized communities.

Tensions Over Content Moderation

Critics worry the loosening of content moderation will exacerbate online harassment. Posts previously flagged for hate speech such as those targeting specific races, religion or sexual orientations will now be permitted in the name of free expression. LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have raised alarms, suggesting these policies could lead to increased harassment and discrimination, both online and offline.

While conservative groups and President-elect Trump have praised the reforms, the backlash has been swift. President Joe Biden has voiced concerns, and advocacy groups have called for Meta to reconsider its approach. For now, the company remains firm in its commitment to reshaping its policies, a move Zuckerberg insists is essential for fostering open debate in a divided society.

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg Alleges Biden Administration Pressured Facebook To Censor COVID-19 Vaccine Content

