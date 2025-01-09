Michelle Obama Misses Jimmy Carter’s State Funeral, Barack Obama Seen Smiling With Donald Trump

First Lady Jill Biden, former first ladies Melania Trump, Hillary Clinton, and Laura Bush were present. Michelle Obama, however, was the only living former first lady not in attendance.

The state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter was held on January 9, 2025, at the Washington National Cathedral.

The United States’ 5 living Presidents- Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton attended the ceremony.

First Lady Jill Biden, former first ladies Melania Trump, Hillary Clinton, and Laura Bush were present. Michelle Obama, however, was the only living former first lady not in attendance.

Her absence triggered a surge in online interest, with Google Trends showing over 100,000 searches for terms like “Where is Michelle Obama” and “Michelle Obama Carter funeral.”

Where was she?

According to her spokesperson, Crystal Carson, Michelle Obama missed the funeral due to a scheduling conflict, as she was on an extended vacation in Hawaii.

“Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President,” Carson said in a statement.

However, many highlighted how she would have sitting alongside President-elect Donald Trump, if she was present.

Barack Obama Spotted ‘Smiling’ With Donald Trump

In contrast to Michelle Obama’s absence, her husband and former President Barack Obama was seated prominently in the front pew, alongside other political leaders.

What captured significant attention was Obama’s conversation with former President Donald Trump before the funeral began.

The interaction, while seemingly amicable, stood out due to the stark political and personal differences between the two leaders. Barack Obama is from the Democrats and Donald Trump is from the Republicans.

Despite their history of sharp criticisms, Obama and Trump shared a brief moment of conversations while smiling during former President Jimmy Carter’s state funerals.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Five US Living Presidents Gather To Honor Jimmy Carter At His State Funeral