Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Michelle Obama Misses Jimmy Carter’s State Funeral, Barack Obama Seen Smiling With Donald Trump

First Lady Jill Biden, former first ladies Melania Trump, Hillary Clinton, and Laura Bush were present. Michelle Obama, however, was the only living former first lady not in attendance.

Michelle Obama Misses Jimmy Carter’s State Funeral, Barack Obama Seen Smiling With Donald Trump

The state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter was held on January 9, 2025, at the Washington National Cathedral.

The United States’ 5 living Presidents- Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton attended the ceremony.

First Lady Jill Biden, former first ladies Melania Trump, Hillary Clinton, and Laura Bush were present. Michelle Obama, however, was the only living former first lady not in attendance.

Her absence triggered a surge in online interest, with Google Trends showing over 100,000 searches for terms like “Where is Michelle Obama” and “Michelle Obama Carter funeral.”

Where was she?

According to her spokesperson, Crystal Carson, Michelle Obama missed the funeral due to a scheduling conflict, as she was on an extended vacation in Hawaii.

“Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President,” Carson said in a statement.

However, many highlighted how she would have sitting alongside President-elect Donald Trump, if she was present.

Barack Obama Spotted ‘Smiling’ With Donald Trump

In contrast to Michelle Obama’s absence, her husband and former President Barack Obama was seated prominently in the front pew, alongside other political leaders.

What captured significant attention was Obama’s conversation with former President Donald Trump before the funeral began.

The interaction, while seemingly amicable, stood out due to the stark political and personal differences between the two leaders. Barack Obama is from the Democrats and Donald Trump is from the Republicans.

Despite their history of sharp criticisms, Obama and Trump shared a brief moment of conversations while smiling during former President Jimmy Carter’s state funerals.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Five US Living Presidents Gather To Honor Jimmy Carter At His State Funeral

Filed under

Barack Obama donald trump Jimmy Carter Funeral Michelle Obama

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Did Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltrators Vote In Indian Elections?

Did Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltrators Vote In Indian Elections?

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks Speculations

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks...

India Invites Pakistan, Bangladesh To ‘Undivided India’ Seminar, Pakistan Confirms Participation

India Invites Pakistan, Bangladesh To ‘Undivided India’ Seminar, Pakistan Confirms Participation

Race To Deliver In 15 Minutes: Swiggy, Zomato Lock Horns To Win The Quick Commerce Battle

Race To Deliver In 15 Minutes: Swiggy, Zomato Lock Horns To Win The Quick Commerce...

Lebanon: General Joseph Aoun Elected As President, Ending Two Year Vacancy

Lebanon: General Joseph Aoun Elected As President, Ending Two Year Vacancy

Entertainment

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks Speculations

Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never Before!

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox