Monday, October 7, 2024
Mormon Church Leaders Call For Civility As Trump & Harris Campaign For Religious Votes

As the U.S. presidential race intensifies in key western states with significant membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a senior church official urged members to maintain civility during the election season. 

The top advisor and likely successor to 100-year-old church president Russell M. Nelson Dallin H. Oaks, addressed the church’s semi-annual general conference on Saturday. During the meeting, He advised members to avoid harshness and division, encouraging them to be peacemakers in the lead-up to the November 5 election.

He also emphasized that members should pursue their preferred policies with “the language and methods of peacemakers” to qualify for divine blessings.

Who Church Backs? 

While church leaders traditionally stay politically neutral, they often offer general guidance ahead of elections. With around 7 million members of the faith residing in the United States, including in swing states like Arizona and Nevada, Latter-day Saints have become a significant voting bloc.

Historically, Latter-day Saints have supported the Republican Party, but many have had reservations about fully embracing Donald Trump.

His rhetoric, particularly toward women, immigrants, and refugees, has clashed with the church’s core values of humility, honesty, and compassion. Some members are also troubled by his felony convictions and actions related to the 2020 election.

In contrast, Vice President Kamala Harris has been working to sway Latter-day Saint voters, particularly in Arizona, where there are nearly 450,000 members. Her campaign is highlighting areas where Trump’s positions may not align with the faith’s teachings, particularly in terms of moral and religious values.

However, Harris faces challenges, especially concerning her stance on abortion, an issue many Latter-day Saints strongly oppose.

Meanwhile, the United States will hold its election on November 5, 2024, with the winner set to begin a four-year term in the White House starting in January 2025.

Must Read: Donald Trump Faces Backlash For Accepting Purple Heart From Vietnam Veteran

