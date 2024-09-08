Mother Of Accused Georgia School Shooter Opens Up For The First Time Since ‘Horrible’ Attack- Here’s What She Said

This marked Marcee's first public appearance since Colt allegedly opened fire at Apalachee High School. Both Colt and his father, Colin Gray, now face potential life sentences, with Colin, 54, accused of gifting the AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting to his son for Christmas.

The mother of Colt Gray, the teenager accused of fatally shooting four people at his Georgia high school, spoke out publicly for the first time on Saturday. Marcee Gray, visibly shaken, described the situation as “horrible” when approached by The Post outside her father’s house in Fitzgerald, Georgia, about three hours from Atlanta.

Wearing casual clothes—a pink T-shirt, jeans, sneakers, and a large cross necklace—Marcee carried pillows into the house but refrained from commenting on the victims’ families, which included two students and two teachers.

“I’ll have my time to speak. It’s not right now,” she said, declining to discuss the apology text Colt, 14, had sent her before the shooting.

This marked Marcee’s first public appearance since Colt allegedly opened fire at Apalachee High School. Both Colt and his father, Colin Gray, now face potential life sentences, with Colin, 54, accused of gifting the AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting to his son for Christmas.

According to Marcee’s father, Charles Polhamus, she had been at his home on Wednesday morning when Colt sent the concerning message. She immediately contacted the school to warn them of an “extreme emergency.” In a statement to her sister, she said she urged the school counselor to find her son and check on him.

Polhamus expressed his grief and anger, stating that both Colt and Colin were “getting what they deserve.” He called for Colin to face the death penalty, labeling him an abusive addict who had dragged Marcee into addiction, ultimately leading to the family’s collapse and the tragic violence at the school.

While Marcee has a criminal history spanning nearly two decades, she previously claimed on social media that her children were doing well after separating from Colin. Her father denied allegations from former neighbors that Marcee had abused her children, attributing the family’s troubles to Colin, whom he called a “narcissist” responsible for the situation.

Polhamus concluded, “Colt didn’t just decide to kill four people. He was a product of his environment,” drawing an analogy to being stuck in a bad situation for over a decade.