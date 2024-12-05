MrBeast Has A Big Political Aspiration, ‘Definitely Planning To Run For President’

MrBeast, the YouTube mogul with over 335 million subscribers, has once again teased a future presidential run. During a recent podcast appearance, Jimmy Donaldson shared that while his political aspirations are real, any serious campaign is still years away.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has once again expressed his ambition to run for President of the United States, albeit with a specific timeline in mind. Speaking during an appearance on comedian Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast on December 2, Donaldson shared that while he has political aspirations, any serious campaign is still decades away.

“It would probably be like, when I’m 50 or 60,” Donaldson said. “I would need to accomplish everything I want in business and stuff. Then probably take 10 years and do something at the local level, then state level, and work my way up. We’ll see.”

A career of achievements before politics

At just 26 years old, Donaldson has already built an impressive resume. With over 335 million subscribers on YouTube, he has become one of the platform’s most influential creators. Beyond his YouTube fame, he has expanded his reach through ventures like Lunchly, Feastables, and his Prime Video show Beast Games.

Despite his success, Donaldson is clear that his future in politics will come only after achieving all his business goals.

MrBeast: Vision for leadership

This isn’t the first time Donaldson has hinted at his presidential ambitions. In July, he sparked conversation on X (formerly Twitter) by suggesting his willingness to run, albeit with a legal caveat. “If we lower the age to run for President, I’ll jump in the race,” he posted, referencing the U.S. constitutional requirement that presidential candidates must be at least 35 years old.

Donaldson also elaborated on the kind of leader he aspires to be. “If I were president, I wouldn’t care about party lines; I’d just always truly make the American people my #1 priority,” he explained.

He continued, “For problems I’m ignorant in, I’d have experts from the left and right advise me on them and try to find the middle ground that’s best for America. Wouldn’t be buyable, don’t care about doing things just because my party says I should, and I would focus on uniting the country instead of dividing it.”

A long-term plan by MrBeast

Although Donaldson suggested on the podcast that he envisions running in his 50s or 60s, he also joked about a potential earlier bid. “Anyways, we can pick this up in 15 years when I’m old enough to run haha,” he concluded, leaving fans to wonder when—and if—his White House aspirations will materialize.

For now, MrBeast remains focused on his ventures, with his political ambitions serving as a distant yet intriguing prospect.

