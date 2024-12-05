Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

MrBeast Has A Big Political Aspiration, ‘Definitely Planning To Run For President’

MrBeast, the YouTube mogul with over 335 million subscribers, has once again teased a future presidential run. During a recent podcast appearance, Jimmy Donaldson shared that while his political aspirations are real, any serious campaign is still years away.

MrBeast Has A Big Political Aspiration, ‘Definitely Planning To Run For President’

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has once again expressed his ambition to run for President of the United States, albeit with a specific timeline in mind. Speaking during an appearance on comedian Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast on December 2, Donaldson shared that while he has political aspirations, any serious campaign is still decades away.

“It would probably be like, when I’m 50 or 60,” Donaldson said. “I would need to accomplish everything I want in business and stuff. Then probably take 10 years and do something at the local level, then state level, and work my way up. We’ll see.”

A career of achievements before politics

At just 26 years old, Donaldson has already built an impressive resume. With over 335 million subscribers on YouTube, he has become one of the platform’s most influential creators. Beyond his YouTube fame, he has expanded his reach through ventures like Lunchly, Feastables, and his Prime Video show Beast Games.

Despite his success, Donaldson is clear that his future in politics will come only after achieving all his business goals.

MrBeast: Vision for leadership

This isn’t the first time Donaldson has hinted at his presidential ambitions. In July, he sparked conversation on X (formerly Twitter) by suggesting his willingness to run, albeit with a legal caveat. “If we lower the age to run for President, I’ll jump in the race,” he posted, referencing the U.S. constitutional requirement that presidential candidates must be at least 35 years old.

Donaldson also elaborated on the kind of leader he aspires to be. “If I were president, I wouldn’t care about party lines; I’d just always truly make the American people my #1 priority,” he explained.

He continued, “For problems I’m ignorant in, I’d have experts from the left and right advise me on them and try to find the middle ground that’s best for America. Wouldn’t be buyable, don’t care about doing things just because my party says I should, and I would focus on uniting the country instead of dividing it.”

A long-term plan by MrBeast

Although Donaldson suggested on the podcast that he envisions running in his 50s or 60s, he also joked about a potential earlier bid. “Anyways, we can pick this up in 15 years when I’m old enough to run haha,” he concluded, leaving fans to wonder when—and if—his White House aspirations will materialize.

For now, MrBeast remains focused on his ventures, with his political ambitions serving as a distant yet intriguing prospect.

Also Read: Who Is Fabio Ochoa Vásquez? Legendary Medellin Cartel Drug Lord Released After 25 Years

Filed under

Beast Games Jimmy Donaldson MrBeast President of the United States Theo Von podcast

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Police Seeks Transfer Of Naresh Balyan’s Case, Court Turns Down Request

Delhi Police Seeks Transfer Of Naresh Balyan’s Case, Court Turns Down Request

MUDA Case: K’taka HC Adjourns Hearing On CM Siddaramaiah’s Petition

MUDA Case: K’taka HC Adjourns Hearing On CM Siddaramaiah’s Petition

Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde Takes Oath As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde Takes Oath As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

Study Reveals Devices Can Detect Emotions Without Using A Camera

Study Reveals Devices Can Detect Emotions Without Using A Camera

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru & Hyderabad – VIRAL VIDEO

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru &

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected Sukumar’s BLOCKBUSTER

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real Reason

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox