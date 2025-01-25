Musk Makes Unexpected Appearance At AfD Event In Germany

Elon Musk made a surprise appearance during Germany’s Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) election campaign event in Halle, eastern Germany, on Saturday, speaking publicly in support of the far-right party for the second time in as many weeks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Addressing a hall of 4,500 people alongside the party’s co-leader, Alice Weidel, Musk spoke live via video link about preserving German culture and protecting the German people. “It’s good to be proud of German culture, German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything,” Musk said. Last week, the US billionaire caused uproar after he made a gesture that drew online comparisons to a Nazi salute during President Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities.

On Saturday, Musk emphasized, “children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great grandparents,” apparently referring to Germany’s Nazi past. “There is too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Musk, who spoke of suppression of speech under Germany’s government, has previously attacked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on social media. For his part, Scholz stated on Tuesday that he does not support freedom of speech when it is used for extreme-right views.

Musk expressed his support for the far-right party, saying, “I’m very excited for the AfD, I think you’re really the best hope for Germany’s fight for a great future for Germany.” Weidel thanked him, stating that the Republicans were making America great again, and called on her supporters to make Germany great again.

Earlier this month, Musk hosted Weidel in an interview, stirring concern about election meddling. Despite the winter weather, anti-far-right campaigners were out in force on Saturday, with about 100,000 gathering around Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate and up to 20,000 in Cologne, including people of all ages carrying colorful umbrellas.

Musk’s appearance at the AfD event has sparked significant controversy and debate. Supporters of the AfD praised Musk for his endorsement, while critics expressed concern over his alignment with the far-right party. The event has further polarized public opinion, highlighting the deep divisions within German society.

As the AfD continues its election campaign, Musk’s involvement is likely to remain a contentious issue. The billionaire’s support for the far-right party raises questions about the influence of high-profile figures on political movements and the potential impact on democratic processes. The coming weeks will reveal how Musk’s endorsement affects the AfD’s campaign and the broader political landscape in Germany.