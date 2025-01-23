Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
Russia-Linked Websites Spread Disinformation Ahead of Germany's Election: Report

A recent joint investigation by fact-checking organization Newsguard and German investigative outlet Correctiv has uncovered a network of websites allegedly linked to Russia, aiming to influence Germany’s upcoming national elections in February.

Russia-Linked Websites Spread Disinformation Ahead of Germany’s Election: Report

A recent joint investigation by fact-checking organization Newsguard and German investigative outlet Correctiv has uncovered a network of websites allegedly linked to Russia, aiming to influence Germany’s upcoming national elections in February. The report claims these sites are spreading false information targeting pro-NATO and pro-Ukraine politicians while favoring nationalist and Russia-aligned parties.

Russia-Linked Websites: A Web of Disinformation

The investigation identified 102 websites spreading false narratives, many of which appeared to be cheaply made and designed to resemble legitimate news platforms. Some sites even mimicked the names of well-known but defunct German media brands, adding a veneer of credibility.

According to the analysis, the content on these websites was largely AI-generated and aimed at discrediting German political figures, particularly those in the pro-Ukraine Greens party. At the same time, the sites reportedly promoted the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, known for its nationalist and Russia-friendly stance.

Russia-Linked Websites’ Connection to John Mark Dougan

Newsguard and Correctiv’s report highlighted links between the websites and John Mark Dougan, a former U.S. police officer who now lives in exile in Russia. Dougan has faced similar accusations in the past for allegedly running disinformation campaigns in the United States.

Newsguard claimed to have evidence tying Dougan to an influence operation involving Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency. However, Dougan denied these allegations when contacted by Reuters.

“I don’t know why everyone thinks I work for them: I don’t. And I wouldn’t have that kind of patience,” Dougan was quoted as saying, referring to the Russian government. He also called Russian officials “useless bureaucrats” and insisted he had no financial or operational ties to Russian intelligence.

Official Responses From Russia’s Embassy

Russia’s embassy in Germany did not provide a comment when approached outside business hours. Moscow has consistently denied involvement in disinformation campaigns targeting Western nations.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry and domestic intelligence agency confirmed to Newsguard that they were monitoring the situation. They expressed concerns that such disinformation efforts could erode public trust in state institutions, especially as Germany prepares for its elections.

Global Context: A Broader Strategy?

This revelation comes against the backdrop of a similar campaign disclosed by U.S. authorities in July. That effort involved hundreds of fake social media accounts using AI technology to spread disinformation ahead of elections.

Newsguard’s findings suggest a coordinated attempt by Russia to destabilize Western democracies through targeted disinformation, leveraging new technologies like AI to make these campaigns more effective.

As Germany approaches its national elections, officials are under pressure to counter these influence campaigns and protect the democratic process. Meanwhile, investigative organizations like Newsguard and Correctiv continue to expose the intricate tactics of modern disinformation networks.

