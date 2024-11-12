Nazi Flags Waved Outside ‘Diary Of Anne Frank’ Play In Michigan

A group of masked individuals carrying flags emblazoned with the emblem of the Nazi regime stood outside a performance of The Diary of Anne Frank in Livingston County, Michigan

A group of masked individuals carrying flags emblazoned with the emblem of the Nazi regime stood outside a performance of The Diary of Anne Frank in Livingston County, Michigan, in a chilling example of antisemitism. The protest is happening outside the American Legion Post 141 in Howell on Saturday, coinciding with the local production of this iconic play about the Holocaust.

Shaken fans fear for their safety

The protesters were yelling antisemitic and racist slurs into the audience, CNN affiliate WXYZ reported, sending shockwaves and scary moments for many. Army veteran Bobby Brite was at the show and said that it was “everything you would expect” from such a hate-filled performance. “People were shocked,” he said. “They were appalled.”. He also mentioned that some of the 75 people who attended the play were traumatized to the point they needed chaperons to safely exit the venue to their automobiles. “No one in America should have to feel that way,” Brite said.

A Powerful Message Derailed by Hate

Fowlerville Community Theatre, which hosted the play, issued a statement condemning the protesters and said the story of Anne Frank needs to be told. The theatre said, “The play centers on real people who lost their lives in the Holocaust.” They have worked so hard to present the story with authenticity. The presence of protesters outside reminded the theatre of some of the unexpected fears: “The presence of protesters outside gave us a small glimpse of the fear and uncertainty felt by those in hiding.”

The statement of the theatre concluded by saying that the objective of the production is, “As a theatre, we want to make people feel and think. We hope by presenting Anne’s story, we can help prevent the atrocities of the past from happening again.”

Protesters Removed by Authorities

According to informed sources from The Detroit News, the protesters were asked by local authorities to evacuate the parking lot while still managing to momentarily talk to patrons at the bar across the street. Further developments of the case are to be acquired from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Loud Opposition from Advocacy Groups

ADL had an outcry in opposition to actions done by the far right extremists. “We are appalled by the far-right extremists who saluted Hitler and waved Nazi flags outside of an American Legion hosting the play,” the Michigan regional office of the ADL posted on social media. “The rising tide of threats against Jewish communities in America, which we experienced a sudden increase since the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, is worrisome.”.

Growing Antisemitism in America as well as across the World

The Livingston County incident fits an alarming pattern of escalating antisemitic activity. Just last spring, white supremacists marched through Howell. And according to the ADL, reports of threats against Jewish people in America have tripled in the past year since the October assault on Israel. The new statistics are a disturbing spike in hate speech, racism, and violence directed against Jews, Muslims, and Arabs.

The Continuing Relevance of the Story of Anne Frank

For many young people, the Diary of Anne Frank is the first and perhaps most lasting introduction to the horrors of the Holocaust, the harrowing tale of a young Jewish girl who hid from the Nazis during the Second World War. Frank’s tragic fate-her death at age 15 in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp-will long remain a powerful reminder of the consequences of unchecked hatred. The diary has been translated into over 70 languages and used in productions of the play around the world.

Global Fears of Antisemitism Continue a Century After Warsaw Diary Reveals Horror of World War I-Era Killings

The problem of antisemitism is not confined to the U.S. In Amsterdam this year, a statue of Anne Frank was vandalized with the word “Gaza” painted on it. Tensions also flared over the weekend in the Netherlands, where violent clashes between soccer fans and counter-protesters broke out, which authorities condemned as antisemitic.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Who Will Select The Next Leader Of the Church Of England?