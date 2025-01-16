Neo-Nazi Satanist Sentenced To Six Years For Urging Girls To Commit Suicide

Cameron Finnigan, a 19-year-old neo-Nazi and self-identified satanist, was sentenced to six years in prison at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Cameron Finnigan, a 19-year-old neo-Nazi and self-identified satanist, was sentenced to six years in prison at the Old Bailey on Thursday. The court proceedings, presided over by Mr. Justice Jay, revealed Finnigan’s involvement in a satanic extremist group known as 764, his encouragement of suicide, and his possession of terrorist and indecent materials.

In addition to his jail term, Finnigan received an extended license period of three years to manage the risks he poses after release.

Joining the 764 Group and its Ideologies

The court heard that Finnigan joined the extremist group 764 in late 2023. This group, with links to the Order of Nine Angles—a notorious Nazi occultist organization—advocates for increasing violence and mass casualty events. Communication among members took place on platforms like Telegram, Discord, and Snapchat.

One of Finnigan’s usernames, “ACID,” reflected his macabre interests. He used a pin code of “1969,” the year the Satanic Bible was published. The group’s activities included organizing “Terror Week” and “Terror Season,” periods marked by encouragements to commit violent acts.

Finnigan communicated with a young girl who expressed suicidal thoughts. He encouraged her to hang herself on video so he could share it in the 764 chat. In a police interview, Finnigan admitted that his only concern was the risk of being caught if the girl followed through on his instructions.

This incident highlights the predatory and manipulative behavior Finnigan exhibited, particularly toward vulnerable individuals.Finnigan accessed an 11-page terrorist manual detailing instructions for “truck attacks,” including guidance on selecting vehicles and identifying targets. While he boasted online about plans to kill a homeless individual near his home, no evidence of an attempted murder was found. A picture of the victim’s tent, however, was discovered alongside threatening messages.

Searches of Finnigan’s home revealed a tapestry depicting a “Satanic Beast,” knives, and symbols associated with Nazism and satanism. Outside his bedroom, police found a punchbag marked with slashes and stabs, further illustrating his obsession with violence.

The investigation uncovered indecent images of children on Finnigan’s electronic devices. Some of the material included the 764 logo and depicted graphic acts of violence and abuse. This compounded the severity of his offenses and contributed to the risk assessment against him.

Court’s Assessment of Finnigan’s Mental Health

The court reviewed psychological evaluations of Finnigan, which diagnosed him with multiple mental health issues. However, the judge emphasized that these did not fully explain or mitigate his actions.

Mr. Justice Jay noted that Finnigan’s risk to the public was “indiscriminate and unpredictable.” He highlighted Finnigan’s history of setting fires, obsession with sharp objects, and willingness to exploit vulnerable individuals.In his sentencing, Justice Jay remarked on the defendant’s ideological commitment to satanism and the thrill he derived from participating in 764. The judge stressed the severity of Finnigan’s crimes and the high risk he posed to public safety.

“You sought to exploit a vulnerable young woman whose actions were unpredictable, attacked a vehicle without care for consequences, and showed no remorse for the harm you intended to cause,” Justice Jay stated.

Cameron Finnigan’s case serves as a chilling reminder of the dangers posed by extremist ideologies and online networks that prey on vulnerable individuals. His sentencing underscores the importance of addressing such threats to public safety through robust legal action.

