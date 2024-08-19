Nepal To Supply Extra 251 MW Of Electricity To India

South Asian country Nepal will supply extra 251 MW Of Electricity to India. This extra electricity will be drawn from 12 of Nepal’s hydropower projects, after getting approval by India’s authority for cross-border energy trade.

With this new allocation, the country’s total export capacity will rise from 690 MW from 16 projects to 941 MW from 28 projects. Prior to this approval, Nepal had already achieved a notable status as a net exporter of electricity, earning NPR 16.93 billion in revenue last year.

Earlier in October 2021, India initially approved the export of 39 MW of power from Nepal. But, within three years, this amount has increased more than 24-fold.

The country began its power exports by participating in the Day Ahead Market of the Indian Energy Exchange. Since then, India has granted Nepal access to the Real-Time Market.

Additionally, the Nepal Electricity Authority has also secured medium-term power sales agreements with distribution companies in Haryana and Bihar.

