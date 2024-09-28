Netanyahu Claims Israel Avenged Hezbollah Chief’s Death in Major Strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel has “settled the score” with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah following an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon. Speaking publicly for the first time since Nasrallah’s death, Netanyahu labeled Nasrallah a “mass murderer” responsible for the deaths of numerous Israelis, along with American and French citizens, according to The Times of Israel.

Upon his return from the United Nations in New York, Netanyahu emphasized that Nasrallah’s killing marks a “historic turning point” for Israel. He further reaffirmed Israel’s resolve to continue targeting its adversaries to protect its citizens.

More details awaited.