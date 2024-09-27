Netanyahu Indicates Willingness To Explore Lebanon Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday that discussions regarding ceasefire proposals for Lebanon will continue in the coming days.

Rejection of Global Calls for Ceasefire

Despite international appeals for a ceasefire with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, Israel’s Foreign Minister rejected these proposals on Thursday. The Israeli military has intensified airstrikes in Lebanon, resulting in hundreds of casualties. Reports indicate that an Israeli strike on Friday killed nine family members, including four children, in the Lebanese town of Shebaa.

Hezbollah’s Response

In retaliation, Hezbollah launched rockets into Israeli territory, targeting Kiryat Ata and Tiberias, approximately 30 km from the border. The group claims these attacks are a direct response to Israeli strikes on civilian areas in Lebanon.

Impact on Daily Life

While Israeli air defenses have intercepted many of Hezbollah’s rockets, the group’s assaults have disrupted daily life across northern Israel. The Israeli military reported the interception of four unmanned aircraft that crossed into maritime areas off the Lebanese coast.

Escalation of Conflict

The ongoing clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah mark the most intense conflict in over 18 years, influenced by the broader regional tensions stemming from the Gaza war. On Wednesday, the United States and France proposed a 21-day truce, with negotiations continuing alongside a United Nations meeting in New York.

Netanyahu’s Commitment to Discussions

Netanyahu confirmed on Friday that Israeli teams had engaged in talks about the U.S. ceasefire proposals and would continue these discussions. He expressed appreciation for the U.S. efforts to facilitate a resolution, stating, “Our teams met (Sept. 26) to discuss the U.S. initiative and how we can advance the shared goal of returning people safely to their homes.”

Military Operations Continue

Following Netanyahu’s departure for New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, his office stated that Israeli troops would continue operations with full force in Lebanon. This statement did not address the Foreign Minister’s rejection of ceasefire proposals or the views of other Israeli officials who have echoed similar sentiments.

Blinken Emphasizes Need for Ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the necessity of a ceasefire in discussions with Israeli officials. The State Department indicated that Blinken stressed that escalating the conflict would complicate the goal of ensuring civilians can safely return home.

“The Secretary discussed the importance of reaching an agreement on the 21-day ceasefire across the Israel-Lebanon border,” the State Department noted.

Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon

As tensions escalate, the humanitarian situation in Lebanon deteriorates. The U.N. International Organisation for Migration reports that over 90,000 people have been newly displaced this week, adding to the more than 111,000 already affected by ongoing hostilities. Blinken’s discussions also covered efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and improve humanitarian assistance delivery amid a severe hunger crisis affecting nearly the entire population of 2.3 million.

