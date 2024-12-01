New Audit Reveals Trump Critic Mike Johnston Spent $356M Taxpayer Money On Migrants In Denver

A Common Sense Institute report revealed Denver spent $356 million on migrants since December 2022, covering around 45,000 arrivals at $7,900 each, with education costs for over 16,000 migrant children.

Denver’s Democratic Mayor Mike Johnston, 50, took a strong stance against the incoming president-elect Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans. Johnston stated that he is “prepared to serve time in prison to halt any attempts at deportation,” showing his determination to defend the city’s sanctuary city policy despite potential federal actions that could challenge it.

Trump’s Border Czar Responds

Tom Homan, appointed as Trump’s border czar, responded sharply to Johnston’s declaration. He made it clear that he is “willing to put him in jail,” emphasizing the growing conflict between local leaders dedicated to migrant protection and federal officials committed to enforcement. This exchange highlights the intensifying tension over how immigration policies are enforced across the U.S.

Financial Impact on Denver

A report by the Common Sense Institute (CSI), a nonpartisan organization focused on the economic health of the U.S., revealed that Denver has spent $356 million on migrant-related costs since December 2022. This financial strain has been linked to the arrival of about 45,000 migrants, averaging $7,900 per person. A significant portion of this expense is attributed to education, with over 16,000 migrant children enrolled in Denver’s public schools last year.

Local Concerns and Economic Strains

Despite the mayor’s actions to address the situation, including reallocating $30 million from government programs and contingency funds, local residents have voiced their dissatisfaction. They claim the influx of migrants has put a strain on resources and exacerbated existing challenges. An increase in discontent among Denver’s citizens underscores the difficulty of balancing the city’s sanctuary policies with the realities of economic impact.

Johnston’s Commitment Remains Unwavering

Amidst growing criticism and fiscal challenges, Mayor Johnston has reiterated his commitment to protecting Denver’s sanctuary status. “I’m prepared to serve time in prison to halt any attempts at deportation,” Johnston affirmed, emphasizing that he will stand firm in defending the rights and safety of migrants in the city.

