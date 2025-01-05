New Orleans New Year’s Day Attack: Perpetrator Used To Wear Meta Smart Glasses

A chilling New Year's Day attack in New Orleans has left 14 people dead and over 35 injured after a suspect drove a rented pick-up truck through crowds in the city's iconic French Quarter.

A chilling New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans has left 14 people dead and over 35 injured after a suspect drove a rented pick-up truck through crowds in the city’s iconic French Quarter. The FBI has identified the perpetrator as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a former U.S. Army veteran, whose actions were reportedly inspired by the Islamic State (IS) group.

Timeline of the Attack

The attack began at 3:15 a.m. local time on Bourbon Street, a hotspot for New Year’s celebrations. Jabbar plowed his truck into revellers before exiting the vehicle wearing a ballistic vest and helmet. He then opened fire on responding police officers, injuring two.

Authorities say Jabbar had placed two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in coolers earlier that night, but they failed to detonate due to the absence of a working detonator. Following a gunfight with three officers, Jabbar was killed on the scene.

Investigators later found bomb-making materials at his rental property in New Orleans and at his home in Houston, Texas. Jabbar had also attempted to set fire to the Airbnb he was staying at, though the flames were extinguished before causing significant damage.

Suspect’s Travel and Surveillance Activities

FBI officials revealed that Jabbar had traveled extensively in the months leading up to the attack. In mid-2023, he visited Cairo, Egypt, and later Ontario, Canada. Although the purpose of these trips remains unclear, authorities are investigating potential connections to his planned attack.

Jabbar reportedly visited New Orleans twice in the months before New Year’s Day, staying in rental properties. During one trip, CCTV footage captured him cycling through the French Quarter while wearing Meta smart glasses capable of recording and livestreaming. He also used the glasses during the attack, though the livestream feature was not activated.

Who Was Shamsud-Din Jabbar?

Jabbar, a Texas native, was raised in Beaumont and had a mixed history of personal, professional, and financial struggles:

Military Career : Jabbar served in the U.S. Army from 2009 to 2015, including a deployment to Afghanistan.

: Jabbar served in the U.S. Army from 2009 to 2015, including a deployment to Afghanistan. Post-Military Life : After leaving the military, he earned a degree in computer information systems and worked for major firms like Deloitte and Ernst & Young.

: After leaving the military, he earned a degree in computer information systems and worked for major firms like Deloitte and Ernst & Young. Family Troubles : Jabbar had three marriages, all of which ended in divorce, and court records point to financial challenges, including high expenses and child support obligations.

: Jabbar had three marriages, all of which ended in divorce, and court records point to financial challenges, including high expenses and child support obligations. Legal Issues: His criminal history includes minor traffic violations and theft charges.

Family members expressed shock and grief over Jabbar’s actions. His brother, Abdur Rahem Jabbar, stated, “This was not the man I knew. This incident does not represent Islam or the Muslim community.”

Investigation and Community Response

The FBI continues to investigate Jabbar’s actions, focusing on his travel history, online activities, and potential connections to extremist groups. Local officials have commended the quick response of law enforcement, which they say prevented further loss of life.

Also Read: Dubai Secures 8th Spot in Global Power City Index 2024, Leading the Middle East