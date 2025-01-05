Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
Dubai Secures 8th Spot in Global Power City Index 2024, Leading the Middle East

Dubai has once again been ranked as the 8th most attractive city globally in the Global Power City Index 2024 (GPCI), marking its second consecutive year at this prestigious position. Released by Japan’s Mori Memorial Foundation, the annual study highlights Dubai’s growing influence in innovation, economic vitality, and global connectivity.

This milestone cements Dubai’s status as the first and only city in the Middle East to make it into the GPCI’s top 10, underscoring its position as a global hub for talent, business, and investment.

A Model of Innovation and Progress

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, praised the city’s achievement, emphasizing the factors driving its success.

“Dubai continues to redefine what is possible, combining innovation, sustainability, and a focus on nurturing talent,” he remarked.

Key elements contributing to Dubai’s high ranking include:

  • World-Class Infrastructure: Dubai’s state-of-the-art facilities and transportation networks attract global investment and skilled professionals.
  • Progressive Legislation: A flexible legal framework fosters innovation and adapts to evolving global trends, creating an environment where businesses can thrive.
  • Public-Private Collaboration: Strong partnerships between the public and private sectors have cultivated a dynamic ecosystem for growth and innovation.

Sheikh Hamdan added, “Dubai’s high ranking on global indices shows that we are not just keeping pace with the world, we are setting new benchmarks for excellence.”

The Global Power City Index

The GPCI evaluates cities worldwide based on their “magnetism,” or their ability to attract people, businesses, and investment. The rankings are determined using six key dimensions:

  1. Economy
  2. Research and Development
  3. Cultural Interaction
  4. Livability
  5. Environment
  6. Accessibility

These categories provide a comprehensive measure of a city’s global influence and competitiveness.

Dubai: A Regional Leader with Global Vision

Dubai’s consistent presence among the world’s top cities is a testament to its forward-thinking policies and commitment to excellence. By combining a strategic location with an environment conducive to innovation and investment, the city continues to attract talent and businesses from around the world.

As Dubai pushes the boundaries of what a modern city can achieve, it not only reaffirms its role as a leader in the Middle East but also sets an example for cities globally to aspire toward sustainable and inclusive growth.

Filed under

dubai

