Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

New Orleans Saints & NFL Announce $1M Donation To Bourbon Street Victims In Support

The New Orleans Saints and NFL have pledged $1 million to aid victims of the New Year’s Day truck ramming attack on Bourbon Street that claimed 14 lives and left dozens injured.

New Orleans Saints & NFL Announce $1M Donation To Bourbon Street Victims In Support

The New Orleans Saints and the NFL have come together to offer vital support to the victims of the New Year’s Day truck ramming attack on Bourbon Street, which tragically killed 14 people and left dozens injured. The two organizations announced on Saturday that they will donate a combined total of $1 million to aid in the recovery and support of those affected by this heart-wrenching incident.

In a statement, Saints owner Gayle Benson expressed the deep sorrow felt by the community, saying, “Our collective hearts are broken as we mourn for the victims and survivors of this unimaginable tragedy.” The team has pledged $500,000, which will be distributed through the Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) and United Way to help victims and their families. The NFL Foundation will match this contribution, demonstrating the league’s commitment to supporting New Orleans through this difficult time.

As of Saturday, 13 of the 14 victims had been identified, with ages ranging from 18 to 63. Their families are now receiving the support needed to navigate through such an overwhelming loss.

The donation from the Saints and the NFL highlights the power of community and philanthropy in moments of crisis. While the road to healing will be long, the contributions from these organizations serve as a reminder of the collective strength that emerges in the face of tragedy.

ALSO READ: Austria’s Coalition Talks Collapse, What This Means For The Country’s Future

Filed under

New Orleans New Orleans Attack New Orleans Attack Victims

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

How Clean Was Mumbai’s Air In 2024? Here’s The Key Data And Insights

How Clean Was Mumbai’s Air In 2024? Here’s The Key Data And Insights

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP’s Early Picks Signal Strategic Moves

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP’s Early Picks Signal Strategic Moves

Speaker Mike Johnson Johnson Highlights Trump’s Call For Reconciliation Package

Speaker Mike Johnson Johnson Highlights Trump’s Call For Reconciliation Package

Winter Storm Hits U.S. States, Over 60 Million Under Snow And Ice Alerts

Winter Storm Hits U.S. States, Over 60 Million Under Snow And Ice Alerts

Zepto IPO: Company Set To File Draft Papers In March-April – Key Details

Zepto IPO: Company Set To File Draft Papers In March-April – Key Details

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada: Kiccha Sudeep Walks Out In Frustration After Heated Clash With Trivikram – What happened?

Bigg Boss Kannada: Kiccha Sudeep Walks Out In Frustration After Heated Clash With Trivikram –

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out The Movies And Dates Here!

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox