New Orleans Saints & NFL Announce $1M Donation To Bourbon Street Victims In Support

The New Orleans Saints and the NFL have come together to offer vital support to the victims of the New Year’s Day truck ramming attack on Bourbon Street, which tragically killed 14 people and left dozens injured. The two organizations announced on Saturday that they will donate a combined total of $1 million to aid in the recovery and support of those affected by this heart-wrenching incident.

In a statement, Saints owner Gayle Benson expressed the deep sorrow felt by the community, saying, “Our collective hearts are broken as we mourn for the victims and survivors of this unimaginable tragedy.” The team has pledged $500,000, which will be distributed through the Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) and United Way to help victims and their families. The NFL Foundation will match this contribution, demonstrating the league’s commitment to supporting New Orleans through this difficult time.

As of Saturday, 13 of the 14 victims had been identified, with ages ranging from 18 to 63. Their families are now receiving the support needed to navigate through such an overwhelming loss.

The donation from the Saints and the NFL highlights the power of community and philanthropy in moments of crisis. While the road to healing will be long, the contributions from these organizations serve as a reminder of the collective strength that emerges in the face of tragedy.

