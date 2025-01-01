Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

New Orleans Tragedy: What Is The Driver’s Name Who Rammed Truck Into Pedestrians Killing 10 On Bourbon Street

Crowds were especially large due to the Sugar Bowl game between Georgia and Notre Dame, scheduled for later that day. Officials confirmed that the event would proceed as planned.

New Orleans Tragedy: What Is The Driver’s Name Who Rammed Truck Into Pedestrians Killing 10 On Bourbon Street

Authorities have reportedly identified the individual responsible for the devastating New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar.

Preliminary reports indicate that Jabbar, described as “hellbent” on causing mass casualties, drove a pickup truck into a crowd celebrating on Bourbon Street at 3:15 a.m., leaving 10 dead and dozens injured.

Who was Shamsud Din Jabbar?

The FBI has classified the attack as an act of terrorism. Jabbar plowed his vehicle into a dense crowd of revelers before exiting the truck, reportedly wearing body armor and armed with an assault rifle. He engaged in a firefight with law enforcement, wounding two officers before being fatally shot. Officials also discovered at least one explosive device near the scene.

Jabbar, an American citizen born and raised in Texas, was a former member of the U.S. Army, according to reports. A black flag linked to ISIS was found in the suspect’s vehicle, further suggesting terrorist intent. Investigations into his background and possible affiliations are ongoing.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick stated that Jabbar was “driving his pickup truck at a very fast pace” and appeared intent on running over as many people as possible. The attack occurred despite the presence of over 300 officers in the Bourbon Street area, which is globally recognized for its New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The FBI, now leading the investigation, released a statement confirming the act as terrorism and pledged to work with local authorities to uncover further details. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell echoed the FBI’s sentiment, labeling the incident as a “terrorist attack.”

The tragedy has left the city mourning as investigations continue into the suspect’s motives and potential connections.

The attack targeted a bustling area filled with partygoers and tourists. Crowds were especially large due to the Sugar Bowl game between Georgia and Notre Dame, scheduled for later that day. Officials confirmed that the event would proceed as planned.

New Orleans has been working on enhancing pedestrian safety on Bourbon Street with a project to replace aging bollards with newer, removable stainless steel ones. This initiative, which began in November, aims to prevent vehicle-based attacks.

The New Orleans incident is part of a troubling pattern of vehicle-ramming attacks worldwide. Such events are challenging to predict and prevent, raising concerns among security experts. Just last month, a Saudi doctor drove into a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing five people, including a child.

This latest tragedy highlights the ongoing need for vigilance and robust security measures to protect public gatherings.

ALSO READ: Terror Attack Or Cybertruck Explosion? Possible Cause Behind Trump International Hotel Fire in Las Vegas Revealed

Filed under

bourbon street new orleans driver Shamsud Din Jabbar

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Why Are Gaza’s Children Dying From Hypothermia?

Why Are Gaza’s Children Dying From Hypothermia?

Why Prayagraj Is The Spiritual Hub Of Mahakumbh 2025

Why Prayagraj Is The Spiritual Hub Of Mahakumbh 2025

Travel Tips For First-Time Visitors To Mahakumbh 2025

Travel Tips For First-Time Visitors To Mahakumbh 2025

Terror Attack Or Cybertruck Explosion? Possible Cause Behind Trump International Hotel Fire in Las Vegas Revealed

Terror Attack Or Cybertruck Explosion? Possible Cause Behind Trump International Hotel Fire in Las Vegas...

Entertainment

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

How Old Is Kannada Star Shiva Rajkumar? Actor Looks Unrecognisable After His Cancer Treatment

How Old Is Kannada Star Shiva Rajkumar? Actor Looks Unrecognisable After His Cancer Treatment

Sajid Khan Reveals He Thought Of Committing Suicide Multiple Times Post #MeToo Movement

Sajid Khan Reveals He Thought Of Committing Suicide Multiple Times Post #MeToo Movement

I Winked At Him: Keerthy Suresh Was In 12th Grade When She Started Dating Antony Thattil, Here’s How They Met For The First Time

I Winked At Him: Keerthy Suresh Was In 12th Grade When She Started Dating Antony

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox