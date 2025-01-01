Crowds were especially large due to the Sugar Bowl game between Georgia and Notre Dame, scheduled for later that day. Officials confirmed that the event would proceed as planned.

Authorities have reportedly identified the individual responsible for the devastating New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar.

Preliminary reports indicate that Jabbar, described as “hellbent” on causing mass casualties, drove a pickup truck into a crowd celebrating on Bourbon Street at 3:15 a.m., leaving 10 dead and dozens injured.

Who was Shamsud Din Jabbar?

The FBI has classified the attack as an act of terrorism. Jabbar plowed his vehicle into a dense crowd of revelers before exiting the truck, reportedly wearing body armor and armed with an assault rifle. He engaged in a firefight with law enforcement, wounding two officers before being fatally shot. Officials also discovered at least one explosive device near the scene.

Jabbar, an American citizen born and raised in Texas, was a former member of the U.S. Army, according to reports. A black flag linked to ISIS was found in the suspect’s vehicle, further suggesting terrorist intent. Investigations into his background and possible affiliations are ongoing.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick stated that Jabbar was “driving his pickup truck at a very fast pace” and appeared intent on running over as many people as possible. The attack occurred despite the presence of over 300 officers in the Bourbon Street area, which is globally recognized for its New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The FBI, now leading the investigation, released a statement confirming the act as terrorism and pledged to work with local authorities to uncover further details. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell echoed the FBI’s sentiment, labeling the incident as a “terrorist attack.”

The tragedy has left the city mourning as investigations continue into the suspect’s motives and potential connections.

The attack targeted a bustling area filled with partygoers and tourists. Crowds were especially large due to the Sugar Bowl game between Georgia and Notre Dame, scheduled for later that day. Officials confirmed that the event would proceed as planned.

New Orleans has been working on enhancing pedestrian safety on Bourbon Street with a project to replace aging bollards with newer, removable stainless steel ones. This initiative, which began in November, aims to prevent vehicle-based attacks.

The New Orleans incident is part of a troubling pattern of vehicle-ramming attacks worldwide. Such events are challenging to predict and prevent, raising concerns among security experts. Just last month, a Saudi doctor drove into a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing five people, including a child.

This latest tragedy highlights the ongoing need for vigilance and robust security measures to protect public gatherings.

