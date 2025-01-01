New Orleans Truck Attack: Suspect Identified As Former U.S. Army Member

On New Year’s Day, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, drove a rented truck into revelers in New Orleans’ French Quarter, killing 10 people and injuring dozens. Authorities are treating the incident as a potential act of terrorism after discovering an ISIS flag in the vehicle.

Jabbar, a U.S. Army veteran from Beaumont, Texas, served for a decade as an HR and IT specialist. His military background was highlighted in promotional material for his real estate business, where he emphasized his negotiation skills and dedication to service. He later managed Blue Meadow Properties LLC, a now-dissolved Texas real estate company.

Following the attack, a shootout with police left Jabbar dead. Investigators found weapons, an explosive device in the truck, and other potential explosives in the French Quarter. The FBI believes Jabbar may have had accomplices and is actively pursuing leads on his known associates.

FBI Assistant Special Agent Alethea Duncan confirmed Jabbar’s military history and his brief enlistment in the Navy. Despite extensive investigations, no clear motive has been established, leaving questions about Jabbar’s connection to ISIS and what drove him to commit the attack. New Orleans police and federal officials have urged the public to remain vigilant as the investigation unfolds.

This tragedy comes as another stark reminder of the challenges in preventing lone-wolf and coordinated terror attacks. Law enforcement is working tirelessly to uncover the full scope of Jabbar’s motives and connections to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

