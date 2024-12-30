In the United States, the population grew by 2.6 million people in 2024, reaching an estimated 341 million on New Year's Day. Read on to know all the details

The global population has increased by over 71 million people in 2024, bringing the total to an estimated 8.09 billion as of January 1, according to the latest figures from the US Census Bureau.

This marks a 0.9% growth in 2024, a slight decrease from 2023, when the population rose by 75 million. Projections suggest that by January 2025, there will be 4.2 births and 2.0 deaths occurring every second worldwide.

In the United States, the population grew by 2.6 million people in 2024, reaching an estimated 341 million on New Year’s Day. By January 2025, the country is expected to experience one birth every 9 seconds and one death every 9.4 seconds.

International migration is expected to contribute one new person to the US population every 23.2 seconds. When combined with births and deaths, these factors will increase the US population by one person every 21.2 seconds, the Census Bureau reported.

So far, in the 2020s, the US population has grown by nearly 9.7 million, reflecting a 2.9% growth rate. This compares to a 7.4% growth rate in the 2010s, the lowest of any decade since the 1930s.