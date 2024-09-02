Tuesday, September 3, 2024

New Zealand And Malaysia Boost Counterterrorism Efforts With New Defense Agreement

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced on Monday that his country will enhance its defense collaboration with Malaysia through the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA). As part of this effort, New Zealand will deploy one of its P8 Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft to Butterworth for a joint exercise.

At a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur, Luxon stated, “We have agreed on new cooperation to enhance efforts on transnational crime, counterterrorism and countering violent extremism.”

Between 2022 and 2023, New Zealand received its four P8 Poseidon aircraft from American aerospace and defense manufacturer Boeing, replacing the aging P-3K2 Orion patrol aircraft that had been in service since the 1960s.

The FPDA, established in 1971, is a multilateral defense alliance that includes Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The air defense operations of the alliance are based at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Butterworth, Penang.

The member countries frequently conduct naval, air, and infantry exercises under the FPDA agreement, which was expanded in 2004 to address non-traditional security areas such as counterterrorism, maritime security, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief.

In terms of trade, Malaysia is New Zealand’s third-largest trade partner in Southeast Asia. New Zealand imports dairy products and halal-certified meats from Malaysia and exports mainly mineral fuels and machinery. Last year, the bilateral trade between the two nations reached NZ$4.8 billion (US$3 billion), according to data from New Zealand’s foreign affairs and trade office.

