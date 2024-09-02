Suicide Bombing In Kabul, Afghanistan, Kills Six, Injures Thirteen

A suicide bombing in Kabul on Monday resulted in the deaths of at least six people and injuries to thirteen others, according to police in the Afghan capital. The explosion occurred in the Qala Bakhtiar neighborhood in southwestern Kabul, as reported by Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the Kabul police chief.

Among the deceased was one woman, while the wounded civilians were transported to a hospital for medical treatment. The police have launched an investigation into the attack, but no group has yet claimed responsibility.

The Islamic State group’s affiliate, a significant adversary of the Taliban, has previously targeted schools, hospitals, mosques, and Shiite communities across Afghanistan.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 amid the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces after two decades of military presence. Despite initial assurances of a more moderate approach, the Taliban has progressively reinstated a strict interpretation of Islamic law, reminiscent of their previous rule from 1996 to 2001.

