New Zealand to Issue Apology Following Inquiry into Widespread Abuse of Vulnerable Populations

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced that the country will issue an official apology following a comprehensive inquiry that revealed systemic abuse affecting approximately 200,000 children, young people, and vulnerable adults in state and religious care over the past 70 years.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry’s report uncovered that nearly one in three individuals in care between 1950 and 2019 experienced some form of abuse, ranging from rape and sterilization to electric shocks. The findings could lead to substantial compensation claims from survivors.

“This is a dark and sorrowful day in New Zealand’s history,” Luxon remarked at a press conference. “As a society and as a state, we should have done better, and I am committed to ensuring that we will do so.” An official apology is scheduled for November 12.

The report was presented while survivors and their supporters filled the public gallery of the New Zealand Parliament. After Luxon’s address, many attendees stood and sang an Indigenous Maori song emphasizing love and unity.

The inquiry, which spoke with over 2,300 survivors in a country of 5.3 million, highlighted egregious abuses that peaked in the 1970s. It found that Indigenous Maori individuals and those with mental or physical disabilities were particularly vulnerable.

The report also criticized civil and faith leaders for covering up the abuse by relocating perpetrators and denying responsibility, leaving many victims without justice before their deaths.

The report made 138 recommendations, including public apologies from the New Zealand government, as well as from Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury, leaders of the Catholic and Anglican churches, respectively. The Catholic Church of New Zealand has stated that it is reviewing the report’s findings and is committed to taking action. The Anglican Church has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The report estimated that the average lifetime cost of abuse to a survivor was approximately NZ$857,000 as of 2020. Luxon anticipates that total compensation could reach billions of dollars. He indicated that discussions on redress are ongoing with survivor groups and that payments may also extend to families affected by intergenerational trauma.

Additionally, the inquiry recommended establishing a Care Safe Agency to oversee care standards and enacting new legislation to mandate the reporting of suspected abuse, including confessions made during religious ceremonies.

Sociologist Tracey McIntosh of the University of Auckland emphasized the importance of recognizing and acknowledging the survivors’ experiences.

