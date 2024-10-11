Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
we-woman

Nobel Peace Prize 2024 Goes To Nihon Hidankyo For Their Work On Nuclear Disarmament

The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organisation that represents the survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organisation that represents the survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. This prestigious honour recognises their ongoing efforts to promote a world free of nuclear weapons and their vital role in sharing the horrifying realities of nuclear warfare.

Recognizing the Legacy of Hibakusha

Founded in 1956, Nihon Hidankyo is the largest and most influential organisation of atomic bomb survivors, collectively known as the Hibakusha. The group has been dedicated to raising global awareness about the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons. Through personal testimonies of the bombings in August 1945, Hibakusha have helped create a powerful global norm, known as the “nuclear taboo,” which condemns the use of nuclear arms as morally unacceptable.

In awarding the prize, the Nobel Committee highlighted the unique role Nihon Hidankyo has played in global efforts to combat nuclear armament, noting that the Hibakusha’s accounts offer a profound understanding of the suffering caused by such weapons. As the Nobel Committee stated, “The Hibakusha help us to describe the indescribable, to think the unthinkable.”

Enduring Efforts for a Nuclear-Free World

The Committee praised the organisation for its unyielding commitment to advancing opposition to nuclear weapons on a global scale. Over the years, Nihon Hidankyo has tirelessly shared the experiences of its members, conveying the devastating impact of nuclear war in a way that resonates deeply with international audiences.

These testimonies have been pivotal in fostering a global consensus against the use of nuclear weapons, reminding the world of the human toll inflicted by such weapons. “Their testimony has provided a unique, first-hand understanding of the incomprehensible pain and suffering caused by such weapons,” the Nobel Committee noted in its announcement.

A Growing Global Concern

Although nearly 80 years have passed since the atomic bombings, nuclear weapons remain a pressing global threat. Nations continue to modernise their nuclear arsenals, while new geopolitical tensions continue to fuel concerns over nuclear warfare. The Nobel Committee expressed alarm that the nuclear taboo—once a powerful force—now faces increasing pressure as these threats evolve.

“At this moment in human history, it is worth reminding ourselves what nuclear weapons are: the most destructive weapons the world has ever seen,” the Committee emphasized in its statement, urging global leaders to reassert efforts toward nuclear disarmament.

The Enduring Impact of Hibakusha’s Testimonies

The Hibakusha’s impact on nuclear disarmament efforts cannot be overstated. As the world marks 80 years since the devastating bombings, the personal accounts of survivors continue to shape global discourse on the necessity of nuclear disarmament. These stories, shared through public testimonies, advocacy campaigns, and regular engagements at the United Nations, have played a central role in advancing global nuclear disarmament initiatives.

In the face of modern challenges, the voice of the Hibakusha remains a crucial force in reminding the world of the grave consequences of nuclear weapons and the urgent need to work toward a nuclear-free future.

Filed under

hiroshima Japanese Nagasaki Nihon Hidankyo
