Thursday, December 19, 2024
North Korea Condemns U.S. Allies For Criticizing Its Support of Russia In Ukraine War

North Korea on Thursday criticized the United States and its allies, calling their condemnation of Pyongyang's support for Russia's war in Ukraine a "reckless provocation."

A statement from North Korea’s foreign ministry, carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), accused 10 nations and the European Union of “distorting and slandering” its cooperative ties with Moscow.

Troop Deployment Sparks International Concern

Pyongyang has reportedly sent thousands of troops to support Russia, including in Ukraine’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces recently gained territory. Western nations, including Australia, Canada, and Germany, described North Korea’s growing involvement in Ukraine as a “dangerous expansion of the conflict” that threatens European and Indo-Pacific security.

The joint statement from the foreign ministers of these nations and the EU, released by Washington, urged Pyongyang to immediately cease its support for Russia, including withdrawing deployed troops.

North Korea Rejects Criticism

North Korea’s foreign ministry dismissed the allegations, denouncing them as part of a “reckless provocation” by the U.S. and its allies. The ministry described the criticism as a sign of “madness” and asserted that its cooperation with Moscow was deterring the U.S. and Western influence.

While North Korea did not explicitly acknowledge its troop deployment, it blamed the prolonged war in Ukraine on what it called Washington’s “adventuristic military policy and exclusive alliances.”

Strengthening Ties with Russia

Since the onset of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, North Korea and Russia have deepened their military and strategic ties. A landmark defense agreement signed in June came into force earlier this month.

Despite international condemnation, North Korea asserted its sovereign right to strengthen cooperation with Russia, claiming it was making “crucial efforts to preserve regional and global peace and security.”

A senior U.S. military official reported that North Korean troops in the Kursk region had suffered several hundred casualties, ranging from minor injuries to fatalities.

The developments underline growing tensions and the broader international ramifications of the conflict in Ukraine.

Read More : US Imposes More Sanctions Over Pakistan’s Missile Program

Filed under

north korea usa

