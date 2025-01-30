Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

OpenAI Researcher Resigns, Warns Labs Are Taking ‘High-Stakes Gamble’

Steven Adler, a former safety researcher at OpenAI, recently voiced his apprehensions about the current trajectory of AI advancements, particularly in the race toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
OpenAI Researcher Resigns, Warns Labs Are Taking ‘High-Stakes Gamble’


The rapid pace of artificial intelligence (AI) development has been a subject of both excitement and concern. Steven Adler, a former safety researcher at OpenAI, recently voiced his apprehensions about the current trajectory of AI advancements, particularly in the race toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). After four years at OpenAI, Adler announced his departure and shared his insights on the challenges and dangers associated with AI development.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Wild Ride at OpenAI

Adler took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his experiences during his tenure at OpenAI. “After four years working on safety across OpenAI, I left in mid-November. It was a wild ride with lots of chapters — dangerous capability evals, agent safety/control, AGI, and online identity,” he wrote. Adler’s role involved evaluating potentially dangerous AI capabilities and working on safety and control measures for AI agents.

Adler expressed deep concerns about the speed at which AI development is progressing. He stated, “Honestly, I’m pretty terrified by the pace of AI development these days. When I think about where I’ll raise a future family, or how much to save for retirement, I can’t help but wonder: Will humanity even make it to that point?” His remarks underscore the existential concerns many experts have about unchecked AI advancements.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Risks of the AGI Race

One of Adler’s most striking comments was about the “AGI race.” He described it as a “very risky gamble, with huge downside.” He highlighted that no AI labs worldwide currently have a viable solution for AI alignment—the process of ensuring AI systems act in ways that are aligned with human values and safety. “It seems like people are stuck in a really bad equilibrium,” he lamented.

Adler emphasized the competitive nature of the AI landscape, which he believes exacerbates safety concerns. “Even if a lab truly wants to develop AGI responsibly, others can still cut corners to catch up, maybe disastrously. And this pushes all to speed up,” he noted. This dynamic creates a dangerous environment where safety may be compromised in the pursuit of technological dominance.

Adler urged AI labs to be candid about the need for robust safety regulations. He expressed hope that the industry would adopt measures to mitigate risks and ensure responsible development. His call for transparency and regulation echoes the sentiments of other AI experts who believe that cooperation and oversight are essential for safe AI progress.

What’s Next for Steven Adler?

After his departure from OpenAI, Adler is taking a break but remains curious about the future of AI safety. He asked his followers on X, “What do you see as the most important & neglected ideas in AI safety/policy? I’m especially excited re: control methods, scheming detection, and safety cases.” His continued interest in AI safety suggests that he will remain an influential voice in the field.

Steven Adler’s departure from OpenAI and his warnings about the AGI race highlight the need for caution and responsibility in AI development. As the tech world races toward increasingly powerful AI systems, voices like Adler’s serve as important reminders of the ethical, safety, and existential challenges that must be addressed. Ensuring a balanced approach to AI innovation will be critical for a safe and sustainable future.

Read More :  Caught On Cam: Plane Crashes Into A Helicopter Mid-Air, Reagan National Airport on High Alert

Filed under

Open AI

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Reagan Airport Crash: Dashcam Captures The Exact Moment When The Army Helicopter And Commercial Plane Collided- Watch!

Reagan Airport Crash: Dashcam Captures The Exact Moment When The Army Helicopter And Commercial Plane...

‘Pujya Bapu’, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On His 77th Death Anniversary

‘Pujya Bapu’, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On His 77th Death Anniversary

‘Tower, Did You See That?’ Control Tower Audio Captures Moments After Washington Plane Crash

‘Tower, Did You See That?’ Control Tower Audio Captures Moments After Washington Plane Crash

3 Soldiers On Board As UH-60 Black Hawk Crashes At Reagan National Airport

3 Soldiers On Board As UH-60 Black Hawk Crashes At Reagan National Airport

‘ May God Bless Their Souls’ Donald Trump Offers Condolences After Reagen Airport Accident

‘ May God Bless Their Souls’ Donald Trump Offers Condolences After Reagen Airport Accident

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj Barjatya Dropped Him

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj

No More BFFs? Taylor Swift Might Be Ignoring Blake Lively After Getting Dragged In Justin Baldoni’s $400 Million Lawsuit

No More BFFs? Taylor Swift Might Be Ignoring Blake Lively After Getting Dragged In Justin

Culpa Tuya Tops Charts As Prime Video Achieves Record-Breaking Viewership For 2024 International Originals

Culpa Tuya Tops Charts As Prime Video Achieves Record-Breaking Viewership For 2024 International Originals

Comedian Ken Flores Dies At 28: Cause Of Death And What To Know

Comedian Ken Flores Dies At 28: Cause Of Death And What To Know

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox