Contrary to previous reports of his death, Hamza bin Laden, the son of the notorious al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, is reportedly alive and actively leading the terror network. According to media sources, Hamza, now 43, survived a 2019 CIA operation aimed at killing him and is currently overseeing al-Qaeda operations from Afghanistan with his brother, Abdullah bin Laden. The siblings have reportedly established ten major al-Qaeda training camps in Afghanistan and developed international ties with other anti-Western groups.

Current Activities and Security

Reports indicate that Hamza bin Laden is based in Jalalabad, approximately 100 miles east of Kabul. He is said to be under intense security, protected by a team of 450 snipers. Sources suggest that Hamza’s resurgence and role in al-Qaeda’s activities are well-recognized by senior Taliban leaders, who are providing him and his family with protection and facilitating regular meetings.

Al-Qaeda’s Resurgence

Media sources assert that Hamza’s leadership is central to al-Qaeda’s revival. “Hamza bin Laden is not only alive but actively involved in al-Qaeda’s resurgence,” they report. This resurgence is described as the most significant since the Iraq War, with Hamza motivated by a desire to continue his father’s legacy. His brother Abdullah bin Laden also plays a crucial role in this revival.

Previous Death Reports

In 2019, then-President Donald Trump announced the successful elimination of Hamza bin Laden in an airstrike believed to have occurred in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan. However, the CIA did not secure DNA evidence to confirm his death. Trump’s statement at the time noted, “The loss of Hamza bin Laden not only deprives al-Qa’ida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father but undermines important operational activities of the group.”

Ongoing Protection and Threats

The National Mobilisation Front (NMF), an anti-Taliban military alliance, reports that Hamza bin Laden has been relocated to Dara Abdullah Khel district in Panjshir. He is protected by a contingent of 450 Arabs and Pakistanis. The NMF warns that under Hamza’s leadership, al-Qaeda is regrouping and preparing for future attacks on Western targets. “Hamza bin Laden has been moved to Dara Abdullah Khel district (in Panjshir), where 450 Arabs and Pakistanis are protecting him,” according to the NMF.

Afghanistan as a Terrorist Hub

Since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, Afghanistan has increasingly become a center for terrorist activities. Media sources express concerns that the current situation in Afghanistan echoes the pre-9/11 era, with the Taliban’s ideological alignment with extremist groups turning the country into a training ground for international terrorists. Intelligence reports suggest that al-Qaeda is collaborating with the Islamic State, heightening fears of a large-scale attack reminiscent of 9/11.

Growing Alarm

The media reports highlight that “the parallels between the current situation and the prelude to the 9/11 attacks are alarming.” The ongoing instability in Afghanistan and the close ties between the Taliban and extremist groups are creating an environment conducive to terrorism, with militants from around the world flocking to the region for training.

