US Unveils Plan To Expose RT’s Role In Russian Intelligence Operations

On Friday, the Biden administration is poised to unveil a significant initiative aimed at countering the global influence of RT, the Russian state media network. According to a senior administration official and multiple sources, the new effort will spotlight RT’s deep integration into Russia’s global intelligence operations.

Declassified Intelligence Findings

The State Department plans to disclose declassified U.S. intelligence that links RT directly to Russia’s intelligence machinery. The findings suggest that RT is more than just a propaganda outlet; it has been embedded with an intelligence-gathering unit focused on global influence operations. This expansion includes not only propaganda and covert influence but also military procurement, according to one source familiar with the matter.

Diplomatic Campaign to Expose Risks

The U.S. aims to inform other nations about the risks posed by RT’s activities and the connection between RT and Russian intelligence agencies. The goal is to raise awareness of how RT and its affiliated intelligence operations work to undermine democratic processes and sow division, while simultaneously making it more challenging for RT to operate globally.

Previous Actions and Broader Strategy

This new focus on RT comes shortly after the administration’s announcement of measures to address similar Russian-backed activities within the U.S. targeting the 2024 presidential election. The Department of Justice recently charged two Russian nationals, sanctioned ten individuals and entities, and seized 32 internet domains as part of these efforts.

Building International Support

U.S. diplomats are planning to leverage upcoming events, including the UN General Assembly, to rally international support against RT. They aim to build a coalition of countries committed to countering RT’s influence and activities.

RT’s Global Reach and Past Actions

Formerly known as Russia Today, RT operates television and online platforms worldwide to promote the Kremlin’s agenda. In 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice forced RT America to register as a foreign agent following intelligence findings linking it to Russian efforts to meddle in the 2016 U.S. election.

Impact of RT’s Propaganda

The U.S. believes RT’s propaganda has played a significant role in generating pro-Russia sentiment regarding the Ukraine conflict. Although RT was banned in the European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is not publicly broadcast in the U.S., its presence has been growing in Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Modeling the RT Effort After Huawei Strategy

The approach to countering RT globally mirrors the U.S. strategy against Huawei, the Chinese telecoms equipment maker. Initiated during the Trump administration and continued under Biden, this strategy successfully dissuaded many countries from using Huawei’s equipment by highlighting its ties to the Chinese government. This model is now being applied to RT’s global operations.

