Osama bin Laden’s Son Ordered to Leave France Over Pro-Terrorism Remarks

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau revealed that Omar bin Laden had made statements on his social media accounts in 2023 that “advocated terrorism.”

Omar bin Laden, the son of the notorious Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, has been ordered to leave France due to controversial posts he made on social media, according to France’s interior minister. The decision, announced on Tuesday.

Born in Saudi Arabia, 43-year-old Omar bin Laden spent his early years in the Middle East, later living in Sudan and Afghanistan. He famously distanced himself from his father at the age of 19.

In 2016, he settled in Normandy, northern France, where he pursued a career as a painter. He has been living in France as the spouse of British national Jane Felix-Browne, whose marriage to Omar sparked considerable media attention due to her being two decades older and having been married five times prior.

Social Media Posts Spark Controversy

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau revealed that Omar bin Laden had made statements on his social media accounts in 2023 that “advocated terrorism.” Retailleau, taking a strong stance on the issue, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that authorities in the department of Orne, Normandy, had issued an official expulsion order.

“The courts have confirmed the legality of this decision, taken in the interest of national security,” Retailleau explained. Additionally, the interior minister signed off on a ruling that prohibits Omar bin Laden from ever returning to France. The exact content of the posts in question remains unclear, and it is not certain if Omar bin Laden has already left French territory.

Omar bin Laden’s father, Osama bin Laden, was the mastermind behind the September 11 attacks in 2001 and led the terrorist group Al Qaeda. He was killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan in 2011. Omar bin Laden, however, had long attempted to distance himself from his father’s legacy, publicly condemning his father’s actions.

Omar’s marriage to Jane Felix-Browne, a British grandmother, in 2007 caused a media frenzy, not only due to the age gap but also because of her past marriages. After their marriage, Felix-Browne adopted the Muslim name Zaina Mohammed. Omar had previously tried to settle in the UK with her, but his request was rejected by British authorities.

France’s Tough Immigration And Security Policies

This move to expel Omar bin Laden aligns with the new French government’s stricter policies on immigration and national security. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau has pledged to maintain order, particularly in matters involving crime and terrorism. His appointment, along with Prime Minister Michel Barnier, reflects the government’s rightward shift following the summer’s legislative elections.

MUST READ: UNRWA Reports 400,000 People Trapped Amid Israel’s Gaza Offensive