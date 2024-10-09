Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Osama bin Laden’s Son Ordered to Leave France Over Pro-Terrorism Remarks

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau revealed that Omar bin Laden had made statements on his social media accounts in 2023 that “advocated terrorism.”

Osama bin Laden’s Son Ordered to Leave France Over Pro-Terrorism Remarks

Omar bin Laden, the son of the notorious Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, has been ordered to leave France due to controversial posts he made on social media, according to France’s interior minister. The decision, announced on Tuesday.

Born in Saudi Arabia, 43-year-old Omar bin Laden spent his early years in the Middle East, later living in Sudan and Afghanistan. He famously distanced himself from his father at the age of 19.

In 2016, he settled in Normandy, northern France, where he pursued a career as a painter. He has been living in France as the spouse of British national Jane Felix-Browne, whose marriage to Omar sparked considerable media attention due to her being two decades older and having been married five times prior.

Social Media Posts Spark Controversy

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau revealed that Omar bin Laden had made statements on his social media accounts in 2023 that “advocated terrorism.” Retailleau, taking a strong stance on the issue, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that authorities in the department of Orne, Normandy, had issued an official expulsion order.

“The courts have confirmed the legality of this decision, taken in the interest of national security,” Retailleau explained. Additionally, the interior minister signed off on a ruling that prohibits Omar bin Laden from ever returning to France. The exact content of the posts in question remains unclear, and it is not certain if Omar bin Laden has already left French territory.

Omar bin Laden’s father, Osama bin Laden, was the mastermind behind the September 11 attacks in 2001 and led the terrorist group Al Qaeda. He was killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan in 2011. Omar bin Laden, however, had long attempted to distance himself from his father’s legacy, publicly condemning his father’s actions.

Omar’s marriage to Jane Felix-Browne, a British grandmother, in 2007 caused a media frenzy, not only due to the age gap but also because of her past marriages. After their marriage, Felix-Browne adopted the Muslim name Zaina Mohammed. Omar had previously tried to settle in the UK with her, but his request was rejected by British authorities.

France’s Tough Immigration And Security Policies

This move to expel Omar bin Laden aligns with the new French government’s stricter policies on immigration and national security. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau has pledged to maintain order, particularly in matters involving crime and terrorism. His appointment, along with Prime Minister Michel Barnier, reflects the government’s rightward shift following the summer’s legislative elections.

MUST READ: UNRWA Reports 400,000 People Trapped Amid Israel’s Gaza Offensive

Filed under

France Latest world news osama bin laden World news

Also Read

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No Mobile Phone

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No...

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

When Ratan Tata Flew F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet At The Age Of 69 Becoming The First Indian To Achieve The Feat

When Ratan Tata Flew F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet At The Age Of 69 Becoming The...

After Ratan Tata’s Demise, Who Will Head The ₹33.7 Trillion Worth Tata Group’s Empire?

After Ratan Tata’s Demise, Who Will Head The ₹33.7 Trillion Worth Tata Group’s Empire?

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms And Treatment

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

Lifestyle

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox