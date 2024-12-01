Pakistan Claims Security Forces Used ‘No Live Ammunition’ During PTI Protest

Tensions escalated in Pakistan's capital on November 24 as PTI supporters protested for former PM Imran Khan's release. The rally turned violent, resulting in six deaths, including four paramilitary soldiers.

Tensions ran high in Pakistan’s capital as supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), took to the streets in a high-stakes protest on November 24. The gathering was meant to demand Khan’s release, who is facing multiple charges, including corruption and incitement to violence. However, the rally soon turned violent, leaving at least six dead—four of whom were paramilitary soldiers—amid clashes with security forces.

Security Forces Respond Without Live Ammunition

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry condemned the PTI for defying an order by the Islamabad High Court that designated Sangjani as the site for the protest. Despite this, PTI supporters breached the Red Zone, a highly secured area that houses government institutions and foreign embassies. In response, security agencies, including police and rangers, intervened without the use of live ammunition, as noted in the ministry’s statement.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security forces for their restraint in dealing with the situation, terming their actions “brave.” However, PTI has accused Naqvi of inciting violence against its supporters. “LEAs comprising police and rangers were employed without live ammunition to disperse this violent mob while the army neither came in direct clash with these miscreants nor employed for riot control,” stated the ministry.

Accusations and Backlash

Amnesty International, a human rights watchdog, described the crackdown as “brutal and lethal” and condemned violence against the protesters. The Pakistani government said that Khan’s supporters were not peaceful protesters but “aggressively engaged” law enforcement personnel using weapons. The Interior Ministry also alleged that PTI orchestrated the violent rally using the resources of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The statement further added that about 1,500 fighters, led by Murad Saeed—a proclaimed offender and absconder—joined the protest as “violent miscreants.” Security forces were deployed to protect critical government buildings and foreign diplomats, as mandated by Article 245 of the Constitution.

PTI and the Government Clash Over Accountability

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif labeled the protests as “extremism” instead of a peaceful protest. He said that PTI planned the event to fulfill “evil political designs” and to create social divisions by its “social media propagandists.” The dispute has further increased the divide between PTI and the ruling government, marking a critical phase in Pakistan’s politics.

