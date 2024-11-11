Home
Monday, November 11, 2024
Pakistan Halts Quetta Train Services Temporarily After Fatal Station Blast – What’s Next?

A railway spokesperson confirmed that the shutdown has been issued, saying that suspension is a must to review safety measures and secure the station before resuming operations.

Pakistan Halts Quetta Train Services Temporarily After Fatal Station Blast – What’s Next?

The suspension of all trains to and from Quetta station by Pakistan Railways can be considered an irreversible decision for the protection of passengers in the wake of the explosion killing 26 people and injuring 62. According to ARY News, the officials had closed Quetta Station from November 11 to 14 after the devastating blast went off when the Jaffar Express was leaving the station, the platform being crowded with people.

A railway spokesperson confirmed that the shutdown has been issued, saying that suspension is a must to review safety measures and secure the station before resuming operations. Regular service will be restored gradually from 14 November onwards, with the Bolan Mail resuming its journey along Karachi – Quetta on 16th of November and leaving back from Quetta on 18th of November. The Jaffar Express which goes from Peshawar to Quetta is due to start its service again on the 14th of November from Peshawar and return from Quetta on 15th November.

The police reports confirm that, at the time of the explosion, both Chaman Passenger and Jaffar Express trains were getting ready to leave, packed with passengers on the platform.

Pakistan’s leadership condemned the attack promising swift justice. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has demanded that a thorough investigation must be done and terrorists will pay a heavy price for their heinous acts. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said these attacks are targeting destabilization of Pakistan, but added “the nation will foil their designs.” People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari denounced the attack saying, “We are supporting all moves to get rid of the terrorists and their facilitators.”

Such a brutal act not only concerns public safety but has also increased security at all major railway stations in Pakistan. To prevent further attacks and reestablish public confidence in rail travel, security authorities are working on the issue.

Filed under

Jaffar Express explosion Pakistan Railways suspension passenger safety Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Quetta explosion Quetta station blast train services halted
