Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Pakistan: Suicide Bomb Attack In North Waziristan, 4 Police Personnel Killed

Since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has seen a significant rise in terrorism, particularly in provinces bordering Afghanistan, such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Pakistan: Suicide Bomb Attack In North Waziristan, 4 Police Personnel Killed

A suicide bombing in North Waziristan, Pakistan, was reported on Saturday. At least six people, including 4 police officers, were killed and several others injured. The attack targeted a police post in the Eidak area of Mir Ali.

Following the bombing, injured individuals were evacuated, and their dead bodies were taken to hospitals.

Security forces have sealed off the area in response to the attack, as per reports.

Since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has seen a significant rise in terrorism, particularly in provinces bordering Afghanistan, such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

This month, around a dozen militants were killed during anti-terror operations in North Waziristan as the military intensified efforts to combat the ongoing threat of terrorism.

Filed under

Pakistan Suicide bombing Terrorism
Advertisement

Also Read

Roadkill And Disease Threaten Wildlife At IIT Madras

Roadkill And Disease Threaten Wildlife At IIT Madras

 Glenn Phillips Reflects On Historic Series Victory Against India

 Glenn Phillips Reflects On Historic Series Victory Against India

Yes Bank Q2FY25 Results: Net Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 533 Cr

Yes Bank Q2FY25 Results: Net Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 533 Cr

India’s Reign In Test Cricket Falters As They Suffer Their First Home Series Loss In 4,331 days

India’s Reign In Test Cricket Falters As They Suffer Their First Home Series Loss In...

HM Shah To Inaugurate New Terminal At Indo-Bangla Border Crossing

HM Shah To Inaugurate New Terminal At Indo-Bangla Border Crossing

Entertainment

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

Phil Lesh Dies: Top Five Songs Of Grateful Dead Bassist

Phil Lesh Dies: Top Five Songs Of Grateful Dead Bassist

Advertisement

Lifestyle

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox