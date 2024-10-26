Pakistan: Suicide Bomb Attack In North Waziristan, 4 Police Personnel Killed

Since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has seen a significant rise in terrorism, particularly in provinces bordering Afghanistan, such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

A suicide bombing in North Waziristan, Pakistan, was reported on Saturday. At least six people, including 4 police officers, were killed and several others injured. The attack targeted a police post in the Eidak area of Mir Ali.

Following the bombing, injured individuals were evacuated, and their dead bodies were taken to hospitals.

Security forces have sealed off the area in response to the attack, as per reports.

Since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has seen a significant rise in terrorism, particularly in provinces bordering Afghanistan, such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

This month, around a dozen militants were killed during anti-terror operations in North Waziristan as the military intensified efforts to combat the ongoing threat of terrorism.