Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Pakistan: Terrorists Attack Police Post in Mianwali

Militant attacks in Pakistan have increased since the Taliban took control of neighboring Afghanistan in 2021.

Pakistan: Terrorists Attack Police Post in Mianwali

A group of approximately 12 to 14 terrorists attacked the Qabool Khel police check post in Punjab’s Mianwali city using rockets and grenades, resulting in injuries to at least two police officers, Geo News reported.

However, the Punjab Police successfully thwarted the terrorist attack, forcing the assailants to flee the scene.

Following the incident on Monday, senior police officials, including the District Police Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police, rushed to the site with additional personnel to secure the area, according to Geo News.

Last month, at least 12 policemen were martyred, and six others sustained injuries when bandits attacked their vans with rockets in a riverine area of Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan.

According to Geo News, the brutal attack took place in the Machka area of Rahim Yar Khan’s riverine region.

Police officials stated that two police vans, carrying over 20 officers, were trapped in rainwater when the bandits launched rockets at them.

As a result of the fierce assault, a dozen officers were martyred, seven were wounded, and five others went missing, the police added.

Militant attacks in Pakistan have increased since the Taliban took control of neighboring Afghanistan in 2021.

The northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern province of Balochistan, which share borders with Afghanistan and Iran, have been particularly affected.

In 2023, Balochistan witnessed at least 170 militant attacks, resulting in the deaths of 151 civilians and 114 security personnel, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

Islamabad has accused Kabul’s new rulers of failing to eliminate militants sheltering on Afghan soil as they prepare to stage attacks on Pakistan.

Against this backdrop, the federal cabinet in June this year approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a reinvigorated national counter-terrorism campaign following the Central Apex Committee’s recommendations under the National Action Plan to eradicate terrorism. (ANI)

Tags:

Pakistan Pakistan explosion pakistan terror attack terror attack
addBlock

Recent Post

Doctor dies in Indonesia Reveals Widespread Medical School Bullying

Doctor dies in Indonesia Reveals Widespread Medical School Bullying

Reddit’s Viral ChatGPT-Generated Tinder Bio Sparks Hilarious Reactions

Reddit’s Viral ChatGPT-Generated Tinder Bio Sparks Hilarious Reactions

“Why So Serious?”, This Bollywood Actor Defends IC814: The Kandahar Hijack’s Maker’s Decision To Distort The Facts

“Why So Serious?”, This Bollywood Actor Defends IC814: The Kandahar Hijack’s Maker’s Decision To Distort...

BJP Holds Meeting on Haryana Assembly Election Candidates, First List Expected Soon

BJP Holds Meeting on Haryana Assembly Election Candidates, First List Expected Soon

Why CBI Arrested Ex-Principal of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh?

Why CBI Arrested Ex-Principal of RG Kar Hospital Sandip Ghosh?

Rain in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Claim 35 Lives, More Rain Predicted

Rain in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Claim 35 Lives, More Rain Predicted

Ex-Principal of Kolkata Hospital Arrested in Connection with Doctor’s Rape-Murder and Financial Scandal

Ex-Principal of Kolkata Hospital Arrested in Connection with Doctor’s Rape-Murder and Financial Scandal

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox