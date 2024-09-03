Pakistan: Terrorists Attack Police Post in Mianwali

Militant attacks in Pakistan have increased since the Taliban took control of neighboring Afghanistan in 2021.

A group of approximately 12 to 14 terrorists attacked the Qabool Khel police check post in Punjab’s Mianwali city using rockets and grenades, resulting in injuries to at least two police officers, Geo News reported.

However, the Punjab Police successfully thwarted the terrorist attack, forcing the assailants to flee the scene.

Following the incident on Monday, senior police officials, including the District Police Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police, rushed to the site with additional personnel to secure the area, according to Geo News.

Last month, at least 12 policemen were martyred, and six others sustained injuries when bandits attacked their vans with rockets in a riverine area of Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan.

According to Geo News, the brutal attack took place in the Machka area of Rahim Yar Khan’s riverine region.

Police officials stated that two police vans, carrying over 20 officers, were trapped in rainwater when the bandits launched rockets at them.

As a result of the fierce assault, a dozen officers were martyred, seven were wounded, and five others went missing, the police added.

Militant attacks in Pakistan have increased since the Taliban took control of neighboring Afghanistan in 2021.

The northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern province of Balochistan, which share borders with Afghanistan and Iran, have been particularly affected.

In 2023, Balochistan witnessed at least 170 militant attacks, resulting in the deaths of 151 civilians and 114 security personnel, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

Islamabad has accused Kabul’s new rulers of failing to eliminate militants sheltering on Afghan soil as they prepare to stage attacks on Pakistan.

Against this backdrop, the federal cabinet in June this year approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, a reinvigorated national counter-terrorism campaign following the Central Apex Committee’s recommendations under the National Action Plan to eradicate terrorism. (ANI)