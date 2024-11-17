Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Pakistani Drug Kingpin Haji Salim Under NCB Scrutiny Following Major Seizure

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has intensified efforts to track down Haji Salim, a notorious drug kingpin referred to as the "Lord of Drugs."

Pakistani Drug Kingpin Haji Salim Under NCB Scrutiny Following Major Seizure

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has intensified efforts to track down Haji Salim, a notorious drug kingpin referred to as the “Lord of Drugs.” Under *Operation Sagar Manthan*, a large-scale crackdown has been launched to dismantle his smuggling network, described by officials as “unparalleled” in scale.

Initiated under the directives of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the operation involves collaboration between the NCB, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and Gujarat ATS to combat maritime drug trafficking threatening national security.

Haji Salim’s Expansive Network

Haji Salim is accused of running a massive narcotics pipeline spanning multiple countries, including India, Pakistan, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. His syndicate allegedly supplies heroin, methamphetamine, and other narcotics across Asia, Africa, and the West. International law enforcement agencies from countries such as the United States, Malaysia, and New Zealand are also pursuing him.

Deputy Director General of NCB, Gyaneshwar Singh, highlighted Salim’s role as a key player in narco-terrorism, stating, “His drugs are not only a menace to society but also fund terror operations across borders.”

Operation Sagar Manthan and Seized Consignments

Authorities have seized nearly 4,000 kilograms of illicit drugs linked to Salim’s cartel and arrested several Pakistani nationals. In total, drugs worth an estimated ₹40,000 crores have been confiscated in the past two and a half years. Despite these setbacks, Salim’s operations persist, earning him the nickname “Raktbeej” for his ability to regenerate his network.

 Smuggling Tactics and Connections

Salim’s syndicate primarily traffics drugs via sea routes, using unique markings such as 777, 555, and 999 to identify shipments. According to intelligence reports, his operations often involve routes from Iran, Afghanistan, and Malaysia, with smaller vessels delivering narcotics to obscure Indian coastal locations.

Officials revealed that Salim has close ties to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, frequently visiting his mansion in Karachi. Intelligence sources suggest Salim uses satellite phones, provided by Pakistan’s ISI, to coordinate with his agents at sea. He also recruits unemployed youth from Balochistan to support his smuggling activities.

 Origin of Investigations and Ongoing Challenges

Salim’s cartel first came under scrutiny in 2015 when a significant drug haul was intercepted off the Kerala coast. Despite multiple arrests and seizures, authorities have struggled to locate Salim, who remains elusive. His known details are limited to an old photograph and an address in Karachi near Dawood Ibrahim’s hideout.

NCB continues its efforts to dismantle Salim’s operations and disrupt the drug trade funding terror activities in the region.

Haji Salim NCB Pakistan
