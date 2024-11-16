Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Himalayan Echoes Celebrates Culinary Traditions; Culinary Author Rohini Rana Shines for Her Latest Cookbook

The 6th edition of Himalayan Echoes, a literary and cultural festival, celebrated the rich tapestry of culinary traditions across borders

Himalayan Echoes Celebrates Culinary Traditions; Culinary Author Rohini Rana Shines for Her Latest Cookbook

The 6th edition of Himalayan Echoes, a literary and cultural festival, presented by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and supported by Uttarakhand Tourism, celebrated the rich tapestry of culinary traditions across borders by honoring Ms. Rohini Rana for her latest work, The Nepal Cookbook: 108 Regional Recipes. Hosted by Rakshanda, the event delved into the intricacies of Nepali cuisine, Rana’s culinary journey, and the inspiration behind her acclaimed cookbook.

A Culinary Journey Rooted in Childhood

Rohini Rana reminisced about her early years in Nainital, where her family transformed their palaces into hotels, fostering an atmosphere of hospitality that would leave a lasting impression. Recalling the vibrant scenes of her mother orchestrating chefs and curating menus, Rana shared, “It was never a necessity for me to cook. But growing up in that environment, my passion for it grew naturally.”

These formative years laid the foundation for her deep love of cooking, which evolved into a lifelong pursuit. Her childhood memories of beautifully decorated tables and creative menu preparations became the cornerstone of her culinary identity.

Exploring the Diversity of Nepali Cuisine

During the discussion, Rana highlighted the incredible variety within Nepali cuisine, shaped by its ethnic diversity, geography, and climate. Nepal, though a small country, is home to 36 ethnic communities and several unique culinary practices. Rana’s book focuses on ten major communities, showcasing their regional specialties.

She described Nepal’s geography as being divided into three distinct belts, each influencing the food habits of its people:

  1. The Northern Region (High Mountains)

    • Influenced by Tibetan and Chinese culinary traditions, this region’s cuisine reflects its cold climate. Staples include buckwheat, maize, potatoes, and radishes. Seasonal vegetables and grains are scarce for months, making hearty dishes the norm.

  2. The Mid-Hill Region

    • This fertile area, home to most ethnic communities, features diverse grains, seasonal vegetables, lentils, and rice. The communities also enjoy homemade pickles, millet porridge, and maize-based dishes.

  3. The Southern Plains (Terai Region)

    • Known as Nepal’s breadbasket, this region is heavily influenced by Indian culture and cuisine. Communities like the Tharus, Madhesis, and Mithilas consume rice, fish, and rich curries, reflecting the area’s abundance.

Unique Flavors That Define Nepali Cuisine

Rana explained that the defining characteristic of Nepali food lies in its use of spices, which sets it apart from other South Asian cuisines. Unlike the heavy use of oil, ghee, and spices in North Indian food, Nepali cuisine relies on subtler seasoning. Two key spices—Timur (Sichuan pepper) and Jimbu (mountain allium)—stand out for their distinctive flavors.

“There is a massive Nepali diaspora spread around the world. Despite the geopolitical challenges, the youth of the country, wherever they are, cherish the taste of timur and jimbu in their food,” she said, underscoring the emotional connection these spices bring to expatriates.

Pineapples and Nepal’s Culinary Palette

When asked about the use of pineapples in Nepali cuisine, given their abundance along Nepal’s borders, Rana acknowledged their presence but noted they are not a central ingredient. Instead, Nepali dishes are characterized by their integration of locally available produce and traditional preparation methods.

Honoring Culinary Heritage Through Literature

The host, Rakshanda, lauded Rana’s effort to document and celebrate Nepali cuisine, drawing parallels with her own experience of discovering culinary literature through Madhur Jaffrey. Rana’s book stands as a tribute to the cultural and culinary heritage of Nepal, offering a glimpse into the diverse flavors and traditions that make the country’s food unique.

A Bridge Between Tradition and the Modern World

Through her book, Rohini Rana has not only preserved traditional Nepali recipes but also showcased the deep cultural roots that inform them. Her work serves as a bridge between the past and the present, connecting a global audience to Nepal’s culinary soul.

Also read: The Himalyan Echoes Festival Kicks Off With Soulful Melodies Of Bhutanese Folk Music

Filed under

Himalayan Echoes Rohini Rana The Nepal Cookbook: 108 Regional Recipes
Advertisement

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi Lists Congress Key Plans For Maharashtra, Takes A Jibe At BJP’s Slogan, Says ‘Adani Is Fully Supported By PM Modi’, WATCH

Rahul Gandhi Lists Congress Key Plans For Maharashtra, Takes A Jibe At BJP’s Slogan, Says...

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Entertainment

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantray Marries Anurag Panda In Bali – See The Beautiful Pictures!

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox