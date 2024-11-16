Himalayan Echoes Celebrates Culinary Traditions; Culinary Author Rohini Rana Shines for Her Latest Cookbook

The 6th edition of Himalayan Echoes, a literary and cultural festival, celebrated the rich tapestry of culinary traditions across borders

The 6th edition of Himalayan Echoes, a literary and cultural festival, presented by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and supported by Uttarakhand Tourism, celebrated the rich tapestry of culinary traditions across borders by honoring Ms. Rohini Rana for her latest work, The Nepal Cookbook: 108 Regional Recipes. Hosted by Rakshanda, the event delved into the intricacies of Nepali cuisine, Rana’s culinary journey, and the inspiration behind her acclaimed cookbook.

A Culinary Journey Rooted in Childhood

Rohini Rana reminisced about her early years in Nainital, where her family transformed their palaces into hotels, fostering an atmosphere of hospitality that would leave a lasting impression. Recalling the vibrant scenes of her mother orchestrating chefs and curating menus, Rana shared, “It was never a necessity for me to cook. But growing up in that environment, my passion for it grew naturally.”

These formative years laid the foundation for her deep love of cooking, which evolved into a lifelong pursuit. Her childhood memories of beautifully decorated tables and creative menu preparations became the cornerstone of her culinary identity.

Exploring the Diversity of Nepali Cuisine

During the discussion, Rana highlighted the incredible variety within Nepali cuisine, shaped by its ethnic diversity, geography, and climate. Nepal, though a small country, is home to 36 ethnic communities and several unique culinary practices. Rana’s book focuses on ten major communities, showcasing their regional specialties.

She described Nepal’s geography as being divided into three distinct belts, each influencing the food habits of its people:

The Northern Region (High Mountains) Influenced by Tibetan and Chinese culinary traditions, this region’s cuisine reflects its cold climate. Staples include buckwheat, maize, potatoes, and radishes. Seasonal vegetables and grains are scarce for months, making hearty dishes the norm. The Mid-Hill Region This fertile area, home to most ethnic communities, features diverse grains, seasonal vegetables, lentils, and rice. The communities also enjoy homemade pickles, millet porridge, and maize-based dishes. The Southern Plains (Terai Region) Known as Nepal’s breadbasket, this region is heavily influenced by Indian culture and cuisine. Communities like the Tharus, Madhesis, and Mithilas consume rice, fish, and rich curries, reflecting the area’s abundance.

Unique Flavors That Define Nepali Cuisine

Rana explained that the defining characteristic of Nepali food lies in its use of spices, which sets it apart from other South Asian cuisines. Unlike the heavy use of oil, ghee, and spices in North Indian food, Nepali cuisine relies on subtler seasoning. Two key spices—Timur (Sichuan pepper) and Jimbu (mountain allium)—stand out for their distinctive flavors.

“There is a massive Nepali diaspora spread around the world. Despite the geopolitical challenges, the youth of the country, wherever they are, cherish the taste of timur and jimbu in their food,” she said, underscoring the emotional connection these spices bring to expatriates.

Pineapples and Nepal’s Culinary Palette

When asked about the use of pineapples in Nepali cuisine, given their abundance along Nepal’s borders, Rana acknowledged their presence but noted they are not a central ingredient. Instead, Nepali dishes are characterized by their integration of locally available produce and traditional preparation methods.

Honoring Culinary Heritage Through Literature

The host, Rakshanda, lauded Rana’s effort to document and celebrate Nepali cuisine, drawing parallels with her own experience of discovering culinary literature through Madhur Jaffrey. Rana’s book stands as a tribute to the cultural and culinary heritage of Nepal, offering a glimpse into the diverse flavors and traditions that make the country’s food unique.

A Bridge Between Tradition and the Modern World

Through her book, Rohini Rana has not only preserved traditional Nepali recipes but also showcased the deep cultural roots that inform them. Her work serves as a bridge between the past and the present, connecting a global audience to Nepal’s culinary soul.

