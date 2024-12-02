Pakistan’s Annual Inflation Slows Down To 4.9% In November

The slowdown in inflation to 4.9% is a promising sign for Pakistan’s economy, signaling that efforts to stabilize prices and reduce the cost of living are beginning to bear fruit.

Pakistan’s annual inflation slowed to 4.9% in November, marking a significant drop from previous months and falling well below the government’s expectations. The finance ministry had forecasted inflation to ease to a range of 5.8%-6.8%, but the actual figure came in much lower, signaling a positive shift in the country’s economic landscape.

This is the lowest inflation rate since April 2018, when inflation stood at 3.96%. The decline in consumer prices can be attributed to a high base from the previous year, which was noted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

Key Factors Behind the Decline in Inflation

The drop in inflation from October’s 7.2% to November’s 4.9% reflects a broader economic trend. One of the significant reasons behind this cooling inflation is the high base effect from November 2023, which made this year’s comparison more favorable.

Interest Rate Cuts: In an effort to boost the economy, Pakistan’s central bank slashed interest rates by 250 basis points earlier in November. This move aimed to stimulate economic activity and provide relief to consumers.

Economic Impact: This sharp decrease in inflation is a stark contrast to the near 40% inflation rate Pakistan experienced in May 2023. The rate of consumer inflation has now significantly cooled, indicating signs of economic stabilization.

A Look at Consumer Prices and Economic Growth

Consumer prices rose by just 0.5% from October to November, showing moderate growth. The average inflation rate for the first five months of the fiscal year (starting July 1) is recorded at 7.9%, a considerable improvement compared to 28.6% for the same period last year.

These improvements are welcomed by both the government and investors, offering hope for economic recovery in the near future.

Stock Market Reacts Positively

In a strong indicator of growing investor confidence, Pakistan’s benchmark share index rose by 1.89% on Monday, reaching a record high. This uptick reflects optimism regarding the country’s economic recovery, bolstered by falling inflation and effective monetary policies.

What This Means for Pakistan’s Economy

The slowdown in inflation to 4.9% is a promising sign for Pakistan’s economy, signaling that efforts to stabilize prices and reduce the cost of living are beginning to bear fruit. With inflation expected to remain under control, the country may see further positive impacts on both economic growth and investor sentiment.