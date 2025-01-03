Pakistan’s Supreme Court To Hear Military Courts Case On Jan 7

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has scheduled hearings on the military courts' case from January 7 to January 10, with the constitutional bench set to address petitions contesting the validity of military court rulings.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has scheduled hearings on the military courts’ case from January 7 to January 10, with the constitutional bench set to address petitions contesting the validity of military court rulings.

On January 7, the seven-member bench, led by Justice Aminuddin, will focus on appeals related to the annulment of civilian trials conducted by military courts.

Additional matters concerning missing persons and the re-establishment of student unions are also slated for review.

In a landmark judgment delivered on October 23, 2023, the Supreme Court deemed the prosecution of civilians in military courts, specifically for their alleged involvement in attacks on military installations during post-arrest protests of PTI chairman Imran Khan, as unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, military courts have granted clemency to 19 individuals convicted for participating in the May 9, 2023 riots that ensued after Khan’s arrest. According to an official statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the convicts had submitted mercy pleas, which were subsequently approved.

Their release is contingent upon the completion of requisite formalities. The ISPR also clarified that pending petitions for clemency will be reviewed, reaffirming the convicts’ right to appeal.

The events of May 9, 2023, were triggered by the arrest of Imran Khan at the Islamabad High Court, where he was attending a hearing related to corruption charges.

Case History

Khan, who served as Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, faced allegations of acquiring illicit gifts and assets from foreign entities.

Khan’s detention incited widespread unrest, with PTI supporters launching protests nationwide. Demonstrators vandalized numerous public and military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, Jinnah House in Lahore, and the Mianwali air base. Violent clashes with law enforcement ensued, resulting in significant property damage and over 5,000 arrests. Many of those apprehended were charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other legal provisions, with authorities accusing Khan of orchestrating the violence.

Internationally, concerns have been raised over the fairness of civilian trials in military courts.

The United States, in particular, expressed reservations following the sentencing of 25 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists to prison terms ranging from 2-10 years for their involvement in the May 9 unrest.

