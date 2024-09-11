Paraguay vs Brazil: World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match Preview and Score Prediction

The highly anticipated clash between Paraguay and Brazil is set to take place at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Wednesday

The highly anticipated clash between Paraguay and Brazil is set to take place at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 07:30 WIB. Fans can catch the live action on Indosiar or stream it online via Vidio.com.

Brazil Faces Tough Challenge in Paraguay

Heading to Paraguay’s home ground, Brazil’s national team, led by stars like Vinicius Junior, faces a tough challenge. The match is expected to test the Samba team, especially as Paraguay seeks to avenge their heavy 1-4 defeat against Brazil in the 2024 Copa America.

For Brazil, under the guidance of coach Dorival Junior, a victory is crucial to propel them into third place in the CONMEBOL qualifying standings.

Paraguay’s Confidence Boost from Uruguay Draw

In their previous match, Paraguay managed to secure a valuable draw against Uruguay in Montevideo. This result has boosted the confidence of Miguel Almiron and his teammates as they prepare to take on Brazil.

Brazil’s Recent Win Keeps Momentum Alive

On the other hand, Brazil has continued their strong run in the World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers, securing a narrow 1-0 win against Ecuador. This victory added important points to Brazil’s tally, lifting them further up the standings. Brazil currently sits in fourth place with 10 points, just behind the top teams.