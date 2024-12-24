Peshawar Court Grants Transit Bail To Pak’s Former President Arif Alvi, His Son

The Peshawar High Court approved transit bail for Pakistan’s former President Arif Alvi and his son, Awab Alvi, providing temporary relief in several cases filed against them.

The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday approved transit bail for Pakistan’s former President Arif Alvi and his son, Awab Alvi, providing temporary relief in several cases filed against them.

The court directed them to appear before the relevant trial courts during the bail period.

A bench comprising Justice Arshad Ali and Justice Fazal Subhan granted a 40-day bail to Arif Alvi and a 30-day bail to Awab Alvi. The defense counsel argued that numerous cases registered across different police stations in Pakistan posed a significant risk of their arrest. The court was urged to restrict the police from detaining the two individuals during this period.

Alvi Condemns Political Suppression

Speaking to the media after the court proceedings, Arif Alvi strongly criticized the measures taken against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the political party founded by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“It is still time to reverse what has been done to the PTI,” he remarked, alleging that democracy and constitutional principles had been compromised to marginalize the party. Alvi expressed confidence that the current situation surrounding Imran Khan would soon improve, stating, “Within a month and a half, the PTI founder will be free.” He also advised against detaining Khan, hinting at possible resolutions in the near future.

Bold Statements Against Governance

Alvi issued a challenge to the current government, claiming he could uncover the truth about their actions if given the opportunity. “Give us the government for four hours, and we will bring everything to light,” he said, adding that the focus should be on holding the oppressors accountable rather than targeting the oppressed.

Legal Background

The cases against Arif Alvi, his son, and other PTI leaders stem from protests held on November 24, which allegedly resulted in public property damage and violent incidents. The cases, filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act and several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, include charges of robbery, attempted murder, and incitement to violence.

Prominent PTI figures implicated alongside Alvi include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Shehryar Riaz, Hammad Azhar, and Asad Qaiser. The case was lodged at the Taxila police station in Rawalpindi.

This development highlights the escalating legal challenges faced by PTI leaders amid the country’s tense political climate. The PHC’s ruling grants temporary relief, but significant legal battles still lie ahead for the former president and his party.

