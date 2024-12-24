12 Killed In Explosion In Arm Factory In Turkey, Four Injured

Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
In an massive explosion in the armaments factory in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday morning that led to the death of about 12 people and four injuries.

The blast took place in the capsule production section of the factory in Balikesir province, as reported by the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu confirmed that the explosion caused the collapse of the capsule production building, with surrounding structures suffering only minor damage.

More details are awaited……….

 

