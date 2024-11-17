Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
PM Modi Concludes Landmark Visit To Nigeria, Heads To Brazil For G20 Summit

As a member of the G20 Troika alongside Brazil and South Africa, India plays a key role in shaping the discussions and outcomes at the summit. Other prominent leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, are also expected to attend the summit.

PM Modi Concludes Landmark Visit To Nigeria, Heads To Brazil For G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up a significant visit to Nigeria, marking the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the West African nation in 17 years. During his time in Abuja, Modi engaged in high-level talks with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to further enhance the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria.

A Historic Visit
Modi’s visit was a milestone for India-Nigeria relations, with the Prime Minister expressing his appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by Nigeria. He described the trip as “productive,” sharing on social media, “Thank you Nigeria for a productive visit, which will add strength and vigour to India-Nigeria friendship.” His visit focused on expanding cooperation in key areas such as defense, energy, and trade.

Key Discussions and Announcements
One of the highlights of the visit was Modi’s meeting with President Tinubu, where the two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties. Modi reiterated India’s commitment to fostering stronger economic, defense, and energy relations with Nigeria, underscoring Nigeria’s strategic importance in India’s foreign policy.

Modi also emphasized the significant role of the Indian diaspora in Nigeria. With an estimated 60,000-strong Indian expatriate community, he noted that they are a vital bridge in enhancing people-to-people connections between the two countries. In a gesture of goodwill, Modi announced relief assistance for those affected by recent floods in Nigeria.

Awarded Nigeria’s Highest Honor
In recognition of his contributions to fostering India-Nigeria relations, Prime Minister Modi was honored with Nigeria’s highest national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). He became only the second foreign dignitary to receive this prestigious honor, following Queen Elizabeth II, who was awarded the GCON in 1969.

Looking Ahead: G20 Summit in Brazil
After concluding his Nigeria visit, Prime Minister Modi flew to Brazil to attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, taking place on November 18-19. As a member of the G20 Troika alongside Brazil and South Africa, India plays a key role in shaping the discussions and outcomes at the summit. Other prominent leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, are also expected to attend the summit.

G20 Summit in Brazil nigeria President Tinubu PRIME MINNISTER NARENDRA MODI Xi Jinping
