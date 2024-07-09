PM Modi Meets Russian Cultural Artists, Promotes Cultural Diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with artists from the Russian Cultural Troupe who performed during his address to the Indian community in Moscow, as reported by People. During the interaction, PM Modi inquired about the artists’ experience in dance, to which they responded, detailing years of practice ranging from 10 to 30 years.

In addition to discussing their visit to India for performances, the artists expressed their joy at meeting PM Modi. The Prime Minister addressed the Indian community, emphasizing the bilateral ties and the Indian diaspora’s role in strengthening these connections.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets artists of the Russian Cultural Troupe who performed to welcome PM Modi during his address to the Indian community in Moscow, Russia (Souce: PMO) pic.twitter.com/qUWMVkVk3K — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2024

Following PM Modi’s address, a member of the Indian diaspora highlighted the significance of the visit, marking it as the first abroad since the elections. They expressed excitement and gratitude for PM Modi’s insights and encouragement.

ISKCON Moscow President Sadhu Priya Das shared his interaction with PM Modi, recalling their meeting in 2001 at the ISKCON Temple in Moscow. PM Modi showed interest in the temple’s activities and requested a copy of their photo together. Swami Atmalokananda from Ramakrishna Mission remarked on PM Modi’s pivotal role in shaping India’s future, echoing Swami Vivekananda’s vision for the nation.

#WATCH | Moscow, Russia: Sadhu Priya Das, President of ISKCON Moscow says “I showed PM Modi his picture when he visited and offered prayers at ISKCON in Moscow in 2001. He stayed in the temple for an hour and showed a lot of interest to know about the activities of our trust.… pic.twitter.com/oFtoTWheqH — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2024

During his address to the Indian community, PM Modi announced plans to establish new Indian consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg, aiming to boost travel and trade between the countries. He also celebrated the success of the India-Russia ‘North-South Transport Corridor’ initiative and highlighted ongoing efforts to establish the Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern corridor.

PM Modi affirmed India’s commitment to playing a global role as a ‘Vishwa Bandhu’ (Friend of the World) in the 21st century, emphasizing India’s contributions to global stability and prosperity through peace, dialogue, and diplomacy.

The Indian community, displaying their enthusiasm, cheered PM Modi with chants of “Modi Modi.” PM Modi praised the community’s efforts in enhancing India-Russia relations and acknowledged Russia as a trusted friend of India.

Reflecting on the special bond between the two nations, PM Modi invoked the iconic song ‘Sir pe lal topi Russi’ and credited artists like Raj Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty for strengthening cultural ties.

PM Modi lauded Russian President Vladimir Putin’s leadership in fostering enduring ties between India and Russia, citing their frequent meetings over the years and Russia’s assistance during times of need, such as evacuating Indian students from conflict zones.

Highlighting India’s progress, PM Modi underscored achievements in space exploration, digital transactions, social sector policies, and the startup ecosystem. He emphasized India’s transformation into a global leader in innovation and development.

Accompanying PM Modi were External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, and India’s Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar.

Earlier, PM Modi had an informal meeting with President Vladimir Putin at the latter’s residence near Moscow.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)