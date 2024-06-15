PM Modi Reacts to Italian PM Gioegia Meloni's Selfie Video; Waving 'Hello' to #Melodi Fans on 'X'

At the G7 summit, the giggles and laughters of the Italian Prime minister Giorgia Meloni and the Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi are grabbing all hearts on the internet.

Girogia Meloni recently posted a selfie video on ‘X’ with PM Modi, where she can be seen excitingly waving at the #Meoldi fans and saying “Hello from the Melodi team”

Reacting to Meloni’s post, PM Modi writes “Long Live India-Italy friendship!”

Modi in an another post wrote thanking his Italian counterpart, that “Had a very good meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni . Thanked her for inviting India to be a part of the G7 Summit and for the wonderful arrangements. We discussed ways to further cement India-Italy relations in areas like commerce, energy, defence, telecom and more. Our nations will work together in futuristic areas like biofuels, food processing and critical minerals,”.

What is #Melodi?

It is an internet hastag trend that has been created by the netizens to root for PM Modi and his Italian counterpart’s friendship. ‘#Melodi” has stemmed from the addition of Meloni’s, ‘Mel’ and Modi’s ‘odi’.

PM Modi welcomed by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

On the invitation extended by PM Meloni for the G7 summit, PM Modi arrived to Apulia region in Italy earlier this week.

During the global summit, apart from sharing laughter and giggles, the two prime ministers also resonated on the same thought that is ‘the early implementation of a migration and mobility’ agreement.

Once this agreement is implemented between India and Italy, skilled and semi-skilled labors\workers, students and researchers can easily travel back and forth. This discussion has been pending for quite a while now.

Last year in December, the union cabinet chaired by PM Modi has given its ex-post approval (an approval given after the project already has been begun or completed) to the proposal of minister of external affairs to sign and officially approve the plan.

The agreement includes the current Italian visa regime and also matters of post study opportunities, internships, professional trainings assuring an advantage for India under the existing labour mobility pathways under the flows of decree.

Show Full Article