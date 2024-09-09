PM Modi, UAE Crown Prince Meeting Updates

India and UAE have signed multiple key agreements, enhancing cooperation in nuclear energy, LNG supply, and food park development, while deepening their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

On September 8, 2024, Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India signed several significant agreements, marking a notable enhancement in bilateral relations.

Key Agreements Signed

The leaders inked an agreement on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant Operations and Maintenance between Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). This agreement underscores the cooperation in nuclear energy.

Another pivotal agreement established a long-term LNG supply arrangement between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited. Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between ADNOC and India Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (ISPRL).

Furthermore, an MoU was signed between the Government of Gujarat and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) for developing food parks in India, reflecting a commitment to advancing agricultural and food infrastructure.

Cultural and Diplomatic Highlights

Following the agreements, the Crown Prince paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, emphasizing the enduring influence of Gandhi’s teachings on strengthening UAE-India relations. PM Modi hosted the Crown Prince at Hyderabad House for further discussions, and the visit marks the first official engagement with the next generation of UAE royalty.

Upcoming Events and Trade Relations

The Crown Prince is scheduled to meet with President Droupadi Murmu and participate in a Business Forum in Mumbai, featuring top business leaders from both nations.

Since PM Modi’s landmark visit to the UAE in August 2015, India and UAE have elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The UAE is India’s second-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade projected to reach USD 100 billion by the end of the decade. In 2022-23, bilateral trade was approximately USD 85 billion, and the UAE remains a top investor in India.