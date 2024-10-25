PM Modi Urges German Businesses to Join India’s Growth Journey

With German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by his side, PM Modi described India as the ideal destination for investment, bolstered by skilled workforce, and an evolving digital economy.

Addressing a gathering of German business leaders at the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for robust investment in India, urging businesses to join the nation’s accelerating growth journey.

With German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by his side, PM Modi described India as the ideal destination for investment, bolstered by strong democratic foundations, skilled workforce, and an evolving digital economy.

“This is the right time to join India’s growth story,” PM Modi said, speaking in Delhi to a packed audience of corporate executives, diplomats, and industry leaders from Germany and across the Asia-Pacific region. “India is becoming a global trade and manufacturing hub,” he emphasized, pointing to India’s expanding infrastructure investments and favorable demographic profile as pillars of strength for the nation’s economic future.

India-Germany Relations

Prime Minister Modi lauded the enduring India-Germany strategic partnership, now entering its 25th year, and expressed optimism for the coming decades. “When India’s dynamism meets Germany’s precision, when Germany’s engineering pairs with India’s innovation, and when Germany’s technology combines with India’s talent, it creates a brighter future for the world, especially the Indo-Pacific region,” he noted, envisioning a vibrant, collaborative relationship.

Praising Chancellor Scholz as “my friend,” Modi highlighted the significance of Scholz’s fourth visit to India, underlining Germany’s commitment to deepening its ties with India. The event coincided with the launch of Germany’s “Focus on India” policy, a milestone Modi enthusiastically welcomed. “We have mapped a ‘Viksit Bharat’ roadmap for the next 25 years. I’m pleased that during this crucial period, Germany has launched its ‘Focus on India’ initiative,” he remarked.

Increased Visa Opportunities for Indian Workforce

Among the more tangible outcomes of the conference, Germany’s commitment to bolstering its Indian workforce was a notable highlight. As part of the “Focus on India” initiative, Germany will raise the annual visa quota for skilled Indian professionals from 20,000 to 90,000 a move PM Modi applauded as mutually beneficial for both nations. “The confidence that Germany has shown in India’s skilled manpower is amazing,” Modi said, adding that the increased visa allocation will accelerate Germany’s economic growth and fortify India’s standing as a global talent hub.

PM Modi Appeals to explore India

In a personable appeal, PM Modi encouraged attendees to explore India beyond business opportunities, emphasizing the nation’s rich cultural heritage, cuisine, and shopping. “If you don’t take time to explore India beyond business, you’ll miss out on many incredible things. I promise, you’ll leave happy, and your family will be even happier when you return,” he said with a smile.

Strategic Cooperation for a Stable Multipolar World

Addressing the conference, Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted the critical need for global cooperation amid the rising multipolarity of international relations. Emphasizing a world with increasing geopolitical tensions, he urged leaders to seek peaceful, diplomatic solutions guided by the UN Charter and international law. Scholz pointed to ongoing tensions in regions like the Middle East, the Korean Peninsula, and the South and East China Seas, underscoring the role of India and Germany in advocating for stability and shared responsibility on the global stage.

India as a Trade and Manufacturing Powerhouse

In his speech, Modi spotlighted India’s growing significance as a global trade and manufacturing hub, aligning with the “Make in India” initiative. The prime minister detailed record-breaking investments in infrastructure development, including roads, ports, and railways, as part of India’s commitment to transforming its business landscape and boosting trade capacity. With Germany as a leading player in precision manufacturing, PM Modi expressed confidence in the mutual benefits of German investment in India, particularly within the Indo-Pacific.

Viksit Bharat

The Asia-Pacific Conference arrives at a pivotal juncture for India and Germany. With India aiming for a “Viksit Bharat” or developed India, by 2047, and Germany reorienting its Asia-Pacific focus, the two countries find themselves well-positioned to build a stronger alliance that aligns with their long-term goals. As Modi described, “India stands on strong pillars of democracy, demography, demand, and data,” presenting a unique growth opportunity for investors who wish to be part of India’s rapid development.

As PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz concluded their addresses, the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business left attendees with a clear message: India and Germany’s partnership is ripe for expansion and ready to achieve unprecedented heights.

