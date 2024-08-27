PM Modi’s Anticipated Visit to the US; A Strategic Diplomatic Engagement Before UNGA and Upcoming US Elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the United States in September, ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings in New York

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the United States in September, ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings in New York. This visit, which follows PM Modi’s recent trips to Russia and Ukraine, is expected to be crucial as it comes just before the US presidential elections slated for November.

The anticipation of this visit was reinforced after a recent discussion between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi. According to a readout from the White House, “President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to discuss the Prime Minister’s recent trip to Poland and Ukraine, as well as the United Nations General Assembly meetings in September.”

PM Modi is expected to participate in the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week, which will kick off with the ‘Summit of the Future’ scheduled for September 22-23. The provisional list of speakers indicates that Modi is set to address the UNGA during the ‘General Debate’ on September 26. This address will hold particular significance as it may be President Biden’s last address at the UN as the sitting US President. Additionally, a major event for the Indian community in New York is planned for September 22, adding to the importance of the visit.

Key Points of Discussion: Modi-Biden Dialogue

The discussions between PM Modi and President Biden covered a range of important topics. According to an official statement from India, both leaders expressed their shared concern about the current situation in Bangladesh. The statement highlighted their emphasis on the need to restore law and order and ensure the safety and security of minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.

Interestingly, the US readout did not mention Bangladesh but focused more on the situation in Ukraine. The Indian statement elaborated on this, noting that “while discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM Modi briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for the early return of peace and stability.”

US’ response

In response, the US readout commended PM Modi for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in decades. President Biden praised Modi for his message of peace and the ongoing humanitarian support that India has extended to Ukraine, particularly in the energy sector.

The Indian statement also conveyed PM Modi’s appreciation for President Biden’s deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. This partnership, founded on shared values of democracy, rule of law, and strong people-to-people ties, continues to be a cornerstone of bilateral relations between the two nations.

Both leaders took the opportunity to review the significant progress in bilateral relations, underscoring that the India-US partnership is aimed not only at benefiting the people of both countries but also the entire global community. They engaged in a detailed exchange of views on several regional and global issues, highlighting their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad. The discussion concluded with an agreement to remain in close contact as they continue to navigate these complex global challenges together.