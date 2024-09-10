PM Modi’s Russia Visit elicits Loyalty Remarks From US Ex-Diplomat; ‘Can’t Pass Loyalty Test’ Comment Sparks Debate

Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice offers insights on the US-India relationship, Russian military equipment, and China's role in global geopolitics.

At the recent Indus X (India-United States Defense Acceleration Ecosystem) event, former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice addressed concerns regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia. Rice, who is now a Director at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, emphasized the enduring and bipartisan nature of US-India ties.

Rice dismissed the notion that the US should impose a “loyalty test” on India with respect to its international relations. “Countries wish to, as India says, have strategic autonomy and I have no problem with that. But it is our (US and India’s) deep interests that will ultimately lead to a stronger partnership,” she stated. Her comments underline the strong and multifaceted relationship between the two democracies, which transcends individual diplomatic events.

Critique of Russian Military Equipment

Rice also weighed in on the significance of PM Modi’s visit to Moscow. She described Russian military equipment as “junk” and suggested that the visit is unlikely to lead to substantial advancements in defense cooperation between India and Russia. Despite this, she acknowledged that the US has been slow to enhance military cooperation with India, missing crucial opportunities for deeper strategic engagement.

Challenges Posed by China

Expanding on global geopolitical dynamics, Rice highlighted the complex challenge posed by China. She compared the current situation to the Cold War era, noting that while Moscow was a significant military power, it was technologically and economically limited. In contrast, China has successfully integrated itself into global networks and supply chains, making it a formidable rival. “China has leveraged technology and is so well integrated into the global networks and supply chains that it is a tough situation to deal with,” Rice explained.

India’s Diplomatic Efforts and Future Outlook

Rice’s comments come amidst Prime Minister Modi’s recent diplomatic engagements, including visits to both Russia and Ukraine. Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 27, shortly after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. India has reiterated its commitment to supporting any feasible and mutually acceptable solution to restore peace between Russia and Ukraine.

In related news, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is expected to visit Moscow this week to discuss strategies for resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This visit underscores India’s proactive role in seeking diplomatic solutions to global crises.

